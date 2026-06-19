<span dir="ltr" lang="EN-US"></span><span dir="ltr" lang="EN-US">President Lai meets delegation led by US Congressional Black Caucus Vice Chair Lucy McBath</span>

TAIWAN, June 19 - President Lai meets delegation led by US Congressional Black Caucus Vice Chair Lucy McBath

On the afternoon of June 18, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by United States Congressional Black Caucus Vice Chair Lucy McBath. In remarks, President Lai thanked Congress for its longstanding and robust support for democratic Taiwan and for continuing to deepen Taiwan-US relations. He expressed hope for even more collaboration and exchanges to jointly advance development in both Taiwan and the US in such areas as technology and advanced science. The president also expressed hope for the swift passage of legislation on the avoidance of double taxation between Taiwan and the US, which will further reduce investment barriers, increase companies' willingness to expand, and create a more favorable environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

I would first like to warmly welcome this delegation from the Congressional Black Caucus to Taiwan. I am delighted to meet and exchange views with Vice Chair McBath and Representative Valerie Foushee on their first visit to our nation. This year marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US, as well as the 30th anniversary of Taiwan's first direct presidential election. Furthermore, tomorrow is Juneteenth, a day marking key civil rights developments in the US. Your presence at this time lends even greater significance to this trip. Be it the founding process of the US, the spirit of Juneteenth, or Taiwan's democratic development, these things all remind us that democracy and freedom can never be taken for granted. Rather, they are common ideals that must be safeguarded, strengthened, and passed down from generation to generation.

I would like to thank Vice Chair McBath and Representative Foushee, as well as the US Congress, for their longstanding and robust support for democratic Taiwan, and for continuing to deepen Taiwan-US relations. Through our joint efforts, Taiwan became the fourth largest trading partner of the US last year. In the first quarter of this year, the US became Taiwan's largest external trading partner. This is not only representative of our close economic and trade exchanges, but also demonstrates our rock-solid friendship.

At the present moment, faced with a rapidly changing international landscape, Taiwan will continue to strengthen its economic resilience and enhance its self-defense capabilities. We will advance defense exchanges and cooperation with the US so as to jointly maintain regional stability, and will also continue to deepen industrial cooperation with various US states. I understand that both of you have long focused on technological innovation and talent cultivation. I am delighted to share that just last month, we signed a letter of intent on establishing the Taiwan-US Semiconductor Education Alliance. We look forward to combining our bilateral advantages and jointly cultivating the next generation of tech talent. This will lay an even firmer foundation for industrial development.

In particular, the states of Georgia and North Carolina, represented by Vice Chair McBath and Representative Foushee, respectively, are major hubs for emerging industries and technological R&D in the US. Their current development trajectories align closely with the AI and high-tech industrial upgrading that Taiwan is strongly promoting. In the future, we look forward to both sides engaging in even more collaboration and exchanges. This will jointly advance development in both Taiwan and the US in such areas as technology and advanced science.

We also hope that Congress can swiftly complete the passage of legislation on the avoidance of double taxation between Taiwan and the US. This will further reduce investment barriers, increase companies' willingness to expand, and create a more favorable environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation. In closing, I once again welcome our guests, who have traveled a great distance to be here. I wish this delegation a successful and fruitful visit, and hope that your time here in Taiwan is memorable.

Vice Chair McBath then delivered remarks, stating that the purpose of the delegation's visit is to reaffirm the enduring support for Taiwan in the US Congress, and that this visit is an important opportunity to meet face to face, discuss our shared economic future, and gain firsthand experiences that will inform their work moving forward.

Vice Chair McBath noted that both Taiwan and the US intimately understand that democracy is not something to be taken for granted; it must be constantly tended to and nurtured, and the health and well-being of a democratic institution demands engagement and participation from all its citizens. Marked not only by our shared democratic interests, the vice chair said, the US-Taiwan relationship is one rooted in mutual respect for economic prosperity and innovation. For decades, she said, US policy has recognized that a secure and prosperous Taiwan contributes directly to regional stability and to the credibility of US commitments worldwide; it is also representative of our shared trust and support for the prosperity of our people.

Vice Chair McBath expressed hope that this visit will demonstrate the importance of the longstanding partnership between our nations and the commitment of the Congressional Black Caucus to peace and stability here and across the Taiwan Strait. She added that our economic relationship is a foundation for prosperity for the US and Taiwan. At a time when our world becomes more centered around technology, she stated, innovation led by Taiwan helps pave a way forward and keeps our world connected. The vice chair closed by stating that they look forward to strengthening US relations with Taiwan and hope that we may all live in peace, respecting the dignity of our shared democratic ideals.

