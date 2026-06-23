PHAZE 4 Medical and Aledo Consulting Unite to Form Leading Market Access Firm

Expanded organization positions clients for success in an increasingly complex healthcare market

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHAZE 4 Medical, LLC today announced the acquisition of Aledo Consulting, Inc. The combination will deepen its market access service offerings in laboratory diagnostics and digital health as well as expand its offerings into medical devices and durable medical equipment (DME).Founded in 2023 by Abby Wright, PHAZE 4 Medical was built on the belief that strategic market access and reimbursement considerations should be incorporated as early as possible into the product development process. The firm's fractional market access model - supporting at the leadership level, at the scale a company needs - has built a client base spanning pre-revenue startups through large organizations, predominantly in the clinical laboratory and digital health space. "Our mission is to bridge the gap between innovation and adoption, helping healthcare companies translate groundbreaking technologies into reimbursed, scalable solutions that improve patient access and drive sustainable growth," said Abby Wright, Founder and CEO of PHAZE 4 Medical.Aledo Consulting was founded in Indianapolis, Indiana by Robert C. McDonald, MD, MBA, a former Medical Director at Anthem. It has assisted companies to develop and communicate the case for coverage of their products and services to a wide range of payers, facilitating access to hundreds of millions of patients. Over the last 22 years, Dr. McDonald has built Aledo Consulting into a top-tier practice that supports coverage of the most innovative life-saving products, medical technologies and healthcare services in the U.S. and Internationally. “We are excited to join Abby and the entire PHAZE 4 team as we continue delivering the high-quality services our clients expect of us. There are life-saving products and services that won’t reach providers or patients until they are paid for at scale. This passion for scaling access to healthcare lies at the foundation of both organizations,” said Dr. McDonald, Medical Director Advisor & Partner, PHAZE 4 Medical.The PHAZE 4 Medical and Aledo Consulting teams have over 20 years of close collaboration. They first worked together in 2014 to secure coverage for a novel diagnostic product for more than 220 million covered lives in just 18 months. PHAZE 4 Medical and Aledo Consulting have complementary sector expertise, share a hands-on approach to advancing reimbursement, and deep experience across hundreds of clients. All this uniquely positions the new entity to support healthcare innovators from early product strategy through commercial scaling.About PHAZE 4 Medical, LLCPHAZE 4 Medical is a fractional market access agency specializing in market access strategy and reimbursement support for healthcare and life sciences companies. The firm provides end-to-end guidance across coverage, coding, pricing, and payment, helping organizations navigate the complex path from innovation to commercialization. By combining strategic insight with hands-on execution, PHAZE 4 partners with healthcare companies to accelerate payer adoption, optimize reimbursement pathways, and improve patient access to innovative technologies. Learn more at phaze4medical.com About Aledo Consulting, Inc.Aledo Consulting specializes in developing and executing reimbursement strategies that align with broader business objectives, helping clients optimize product value and achieve successful market adoption. It serves a diverse client base across healthcare companies, investors, and health plans; providing expertise in coverage, coding, pricing, and payer engagement. With deep industry experience, Aledo Consulting delivers tailored, practical solutions that support long-term growth.

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