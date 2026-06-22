FED Fitness Prime Day Event: Own Your Home Gym Starts Here with Exclusive Deals on Best-Selling Equipment

FED Fitness Prime Day FED Fitness BT4 FED Fitness EM1 FED Fitness R2 FED Fitness WB7

Limited-time event offers 20% off sitewide plus additional savings on select best-selling cardio and strength training products.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 2026 — FED Fitness, Official Partner of the Houston Rockets and a global leader in home fitness solutions with over 12 million family users worldwide, today announced its Prime Day Sale, which will run from June 18–28, 2026. During the event, customers can enjoy 20% off sitewide, along with additional discounts on some of FED Fitness' most popular home fitness products.As more consumers continue investing in home gyms, FED Fitness is making it easier than ever to access high-quality fitness equipment at exceptional value. The Prime Day event features special pricing across cardio, strength training, and low-impact fitness categories, helping users build complete home gym setups while maximizing savings.“Home fitness continues to grow as people look for convenient, long-term solutions for health and wellness,” said a spokesperson for FED Fitness. “Our Prime Day Sale gives customers the opportunity to invest in premium fitness equipment at some of the best prices of the year while creating a workout space that fits their lifestyle.”Prime Day Savings Across Every Home Gym CategoryFrom low-impact cardio and endurance training to strength-building essentials, FED Fitness is offering exclusive discounts on several of its best-selling products during the Prime Day event.PRIME DAY EVENTIntroducing the FED Fitness Prime Day Hero DealsPrime Day Price: $254.99 (Regularly $359.99 for 40”)Key features include:• Soft Land Pro™ Bungee System - Smooth, quiet, lower-impact rebound system designed to reduce stress on knees and joints• Five-level adjustable handle and stable one-piece frame for enhanced safety• Six resistance levels for customizable workout intensity• 90% pre-assembled design with spacious jumping area and home-friendly setupPrime Day Price: $879.99 (Regularly $1,099.99)Highlights include:• 20.09" stride in an 8.18 sq ft compact footprint for a natural, low-impact workout• 16 resistance levels support all fitness stages from light activity to strength training• 500 lb weight capacity and 4 cushion pads for enhanced stability and durability• Longer stride, higher weight capacity, and improved stability compared to the Glide modelPrime Day Price: $536.72 (Regular Price $699.99)Key features include:• Low-impact, total-body training, making it easier to stay active and train consistently• 10-level air resistance system with clear resistance feedback• Comfortable memory foam seat and anti-slip handle design• Easy assembly, compact storage, and self-powered monitor for convenient useFED Fitness Flybird WB7 Adjustable Utility Weight BenchPrime Day Price: $199.99 (Regularly $269.99)Highlights include:• Commercial-grade steel construction with dual-support stability design• 1,200 lb weight capacity for serious strength training• Seven backrest positions and three seat positions for versatile workouts• High-density foam padding for comfort and built-in transport wheels for mobilityThe Prime Time to Own Your Home GymWith exclusive pricing available for a limited time, FED Fitness' Prime Day Sale offers consumers an opportunity to upgrade existing workout spaces or start building a home gym from the ground up. The event reflects FED Fitness' continued commitment to making professional-quality fitness equipment more accessible to families worldwide.The Prime Day Sale runs from June 18 through June 28, 2026, and is available exclusively through the official FED Fitness website.About FED FitnessFED Fitness, Official Partner of the Houston Rockets, is a global home fitness brand serving more than 12 million users worldwide. The company provides a full ecosystem of fitness solutions, including cardio equipment, strength training systems, and recovery products. Its portfolio includes leading product lines such as YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, SPORTSROYALS, BCAN, and WAYPLUS. FED Fitness is committed to innovating products that bring the joy of fitness to families everywhere and helping users build healthier, more fulfilling lifestyles.Learn MoreWebsite: https://www.fedfitness.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fedfitness.global/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fedfitness.global YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@fedfitness.global X: https://x.com/Fedfitglobal

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