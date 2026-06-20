Two Roads Connect: From America‘s Route 66 to China’s Long March

Ganzhou, Jiangxi Ruijin, Jiangxi Yudu, Jiangxi

From June 15th to July 24th, Together On The Long March, we're on the way!

RUIJIN, JIANGXI, CHINA, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks two significant milestones in history—the 100th anniversary of America‘s Route 66 (1926–2026) and the 90th anniversary of the victory of China’s Long March (1936–2026). Route 66 stands as a living testament to a century of American development, while the Long March carries the enduring spirit of China‘s red faith and revolutionary legacy. Two nations, two roads, two distinct yet resonant spirits—echoing across the Pacific and illuminating one another in profound dialogue.In 2016, Zhavier Harris accepted an invitation from ICN TV Network to join Experience the Long March – China’s Mother Road program. A decade later, ICN TV Network has once again invited Zhavier to embark on this historic route—this time alongside Chinese youth content creator Alice Lin. Together, they will co‑create a short‑video series titled Long March Diaries: A China‑U.S. Youth Perspective, offering a dual‑lens narrative that captures the people, places, and untold stories along the Long March as seen through both American and Chinese eyes.

Long March Dairy for Jiangxi: Straw sandals show the original aspiration

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