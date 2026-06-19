IEDA Board approves assistance for two manufacturers and three quality-of-life projects

June 19, 2025 (DES MOINES, IA) – Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved awards for two companies, which will assist in the creation and retention of 65 jobs and result in $51.5 million in new capital investment for the state. These projects are located in Independence and Newton. The board also approved Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants for projects in Le Mars, Ogden and Wellman. IEDA recently approved assistance from Iowa’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Innovation Fund for startups in Ames, Des Moines and West Des Moines.

Pries Enterprises to expand in Independence

Pries Enterprises, Inc. is a family-owned aluminum extrusion company that manufactures custom or standard aluminum profiles. The company plans to expand its facility in Independence with a 124,000-square-foot building to house new state-of-the-art equipment, increasing production capacity and capabilities with the addition of automation. The project represents a capital investment of nearly $34.5 million and is expected to create 43 jobs incented at a qualifying wage of $24.93 per hour. The board awarded $1,323,000 in tax credits through the Business Incentives for Growth (BIG) program.

AU Solutions to locate new facility in Newton

AU Solutions is a chemical manufacturer for the agriculture industry, providing products such as adjuvants, inert packages, biologicals, turf and ornamental, and micronutrients. The company plans to construct a new facility in Newton to support continued growth and improve service to Midwest customers. It will be the only other manufacturing facility outside the headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The $17 million capital investment project is expected to create 22 jobs, of which 12 are incented at a qualifying wage of at least $29.98 per hour. The board awarded $495,000 in tax credits through the BIG program.

CAT grants awarded to three projects

The City of Le Mars was awarded $1 million to enhance their city park with the construction of six pickleball courts and outdoor fitness and wellness area and the expansion and modernization of an existing banquet hall at the municipal golf course clubhouse. The upgraded event space will nearly double the capacity, allowing for simultaneous events and new amenities. The total project cost is $6,870,000.

The City of Ogden was awarded $274,000 to build two new youth baseball fields equipped with lighting, dugouts and scoreboards. The project will also include a new playground, community garden and storm water management solutions. The total project cost is $1,741,000.

The City of Wellman was awarded $73,000 to create a dedicated park to honor veterans from all branches of the military with large granite monuments. The Wellman Veteran & First Responder Memorial will recognize those who served the nation and pay tribute to local and county first responders who protect the community. The total project cost is $245,610.

The CAT program provides financial assistance to communities for the construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities that enhance the quality of life in Iowa. Award recommendations for these funds are made by the CAT Review Committee to the IEDA Board for approval.

SSBCI funding awarded to three startups this past month

Headquartered in Ames, ASPi Solutions, Inc., operating as Bound, has developed a software platform that helps K–12 schools manage athletics and activities in one place. The platform allows schools to handle scheduling, ticketing, registrations, messaging and fundraising through a single system, reducing administrative time and complexity for schools and their staff. The company was awarded a $500,000 Iowa Innovation Acceleration (IIA) Propel loan to support continued product development and expansion into new school districts and state associations. Project activities include adding new platform features, strengthening customer support and onboarding, and expanding sales and market outreach.

With operations in West Des Moines, Claimable, Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused on reducing barriers to care and medical debt. The company's AI-powered platform delivers expert-backed, evidence-based appeals that overturn unjust health insurance denials. Claimable achieves an 80% success rate, resolving most cases in 10 days or less while reducing the administrative burden for pharma, health systems, and providers. The company was awarded a $1 million IIA Expansion loan to support continued growth and enterprise market expansion. Project activities include hiring additional staff, scaling technology infrastructure, strengthening customer support and implementation capacity, and expanding marketing and outreach efforts.

Located in Des Moines, Proaction, Inc. provides software designed to help businesses manage fleets of commercial vehicles, trucks and equipment more efficiently. The company’s platform brings together information and processes that are often spread across multiple tools, helping businesses improve reliability, compliance and day-to-day operations. Proaction was awarded a $250,000 IIA Launch loan to support continued growth and early-stage expansion. Project activities include hiring additional staff, enhancing the platform to meet customer requirements, and expanding sales and outreach efforts to secure new business opportunities.

Award recommendations for the SSBCI Innovation Fund assistance are made by the SSBCI Review Committee to the IEDA director for approval. The committee met on May 28, 2026, to review eligible applications.

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Download a spreadsheet with today’s BIG awards.