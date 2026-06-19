Pawsitively Spoiled Expands West of Indianapolis with Pet Care Franchise Serving Plainfield and Avon

The new Pawsitively Spoiled franchise location will serve the Plainfield and Avon communities.

New franchisees join the growing pet care franchise as the brand expands across Indiana and explores opportunities in additional market.

Right now we are concentrating on expanding more in other areas of Indiana because we have had great success with expanding organically from friends, family, and word of mouth about our brand.” — Nicole Peel, Founder of Pawsitively Spoiled

PLAINFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pawsitively Spoiled , the Indiana-based pet care franchise known for personalized pet sitting and dedicated customer service, has announced the signing of its newest franchise territory in the Plainfield and Avon area west of Indianapolis. The new location will be owned and operated by Kayla and Shannon Kahler and will serve pet owners throughout the Plainfield and Avon communities."Kayla's brother has owned a franchise for five years and she has watched him grow his territory and love being a part of the Pawsitively Spoiled family and owning a successful franchise," said Nicole Peel, founder of Pawsitively Spoiled. "Kayla finally made the leap to join us and she is going to be the perfect fit."Founded in Kokomo, Indiana, Pawsitively Spoiled has built its reputation by treating every pet as if it were their own. The company provides customized pet sitting and pet care services tailored to the individual needs of pets and their families, helping owners travel or manage busy schedules with confidence.As the company continues expanding, Indiana remains a major priority for future development. Peel says the interest generated through existing franchisees has created strong momentum throughout the state and growing interest from prospective business owners looking for a service-based franchise opportunity.Building on that momentum, the company is also working alongside franchise development partner Franchise Marketing Systems to connect with qualified entrepreneurs while maintaining the community-focused approach that has fueled the brand's growth from the beginning."Right now we are concentrating on expanding more in other areas of Indiana because we have had great success with expanding organically from friends, family, and word of mouth about our brand," Peel said.Several Indiana markets remain high on the company's expansion wish list, including Brownsburg, Zionsville, downtown Indianapolis through Broad Ripple, Greenwood, Fort Wayne, Elkhart-South Bend, West Lafayette, Bloomington, and other growing communities with strong populations of pet owners.For entrepreneurs seeking a business with recurring customer relationships, community involvement, and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on local families, Pawsitively Spoiled offers a franchise model built around service, flexibility, and a shared love of animals. According to Peel, franchise partners benefit from comprehensive training, marketing strategies, ongoing operational support, and established business systems designed to simplify day-to-day operations and support long-term growth.Even as the company expands into new markets, Peel says the mission behind the brand has remained unchanged"Our overall goal is just to love more pets just like our own," added Peel.To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pawsitively Spoiled, contact Nicole Peel at (765) 860-2204 or visit the company's franchise website at https://www.pawsitivelyspoiled.net/franchise About Pawsitively SpoiledFounded in Kokomo, Indiana, Pawsitively Spoiled provides customized pet sitting and pet care services for pets of all ages, breeds, and needs. The company continues to expand through franchising, helping entrepreneurs build local businesses while providing trusted care for pets and peace of mind for their owners. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pawsitivelyspoiled.net/franchise

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