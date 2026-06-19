REACH Submits Comments on Two FCC Rulemakings Targeting Robocalls, Offshore Call Centers and Number Rotation

REACH tells the FCC that smarter KYC, fairer carrier rules, and targeted enforcement beat broad bans at stopping scams while keeping lawful calls connecting.

The carriers brand calls 'Spam Risk' or 'Scam Likely' on sight, with no questions asked, and it is time the Commission put a stop to it.” — Gayla Huber

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 19, 2026

R.E.A.C.H. Files Two FCC Comments on Robocalls, Offshore Call Centers and Number Rotation, Urging Targeted Rules Over Broad Bans.

R.E.A.C.H. backs targeted enforcement on robocalls while warning against rules that hurt honest businesses and consumers.

R.E.A.C.H., the lead generation industry's leading trade organization, announced today that it has filed comments in two pending Federal Communications Commission rulemakings. Both deal with how the agency goes after illegal robocalls, and in both, R.E.A.C.H. made the same point: target the actual bad actors, and stop writing rules that sweep up legitimate American businesses along with them.

The latest filing responds to the FCC's robocall and numbering proposal (WC Docket Nos. 26-49, 20-67, 13-97, and 07-243). R.E.A.C.H. argued the smarter way to keep bad actors off the network is through strong Know-Your-Customer rules, not by shrinking the supply of phone numbers real businesses depend on. The group warned that limiting numbers to a single tier of resell would drive up costs, hurt the platforms that supply numbers to other businesses, and hand a small group of suppliers control over pricing and access.

"The Commission should not administer a tonic that may kill the patient in order to save it," said R.E.A.C.H. president Eric J. Troutman. "Keeping bad actors away from numbers is the right goal. But collapsing number availability down to a single level of resell goes too far, and the businesses that get hurt are the legitimate ones".

R.E.A.C.H. said it supports better disclosure and reporting from resellers, but pushed back hard on holding wholesalers responsible for what downstream users do with a number. That kind of rule, the group argued, runs against the country's common carrier tradition and would scare new providers out of the market. The filing also asked the FCC to act on R.E.A.C.H.'s pending petition to rein in carrier call blocking and mislabeling, which it calls the real reason good actors end up rotating through phone numbers in the first place.

"Number rotation by legitimate businesses is the result of having to find solutions to deal with illegal call blocking and mislabeling by the carriers," said Gayla Huber, R.E.A.C.H. secretary added. "The carriers brand calls 'Spam Risk' or 'Scam Likely' on sight, with no questions asked, and it is time the Commission put a stop to it."

The June 2nd filing responds to the FCC's offshore call center proposal, known as Improving Customer Service and Protecting Consumers Through Onshoring. R.E.A.C.H. first asked the agency to clarify who the rules actually cover, since the proposal can be read to reach either telecom providers or nearly every American business that uses an overseas call center. The group also challenged the assumption that offshore call centers are automatically bad, noting that many employ well trained, English fluent agents who stay in their jobs far longer than their domestic counterparts.

"Some offshore call centers are actually great, and not every American call center is better," said R.E.A.C.H. executive board member, Joey Liner. "The Commission should focus on the specific operations driving real scam traffic, instead of punishing everyone at once".

R.E.A.C.H. also warned that clamping down too hard could backfire by pushing businesses toward AI customer service most people do not want, noting roughly two thirds of consumers say they would rather talk to a real person. The group recommended that any disclosure rules be clear and specific, that reporting stay minimal and automated, and that businesses get at least 18 months to comply.

Consumers deserve to know when their call is being handled overseas, and they also deserve real human help and lawful calls that actually get through. Good rules can protect people from genuine scams without dragging in the responsible companies trying to do right by them every day.

About R.E.A.C.H.

Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.) is an association dedicated to ending unwanted robocalls and promoting ethical lead generation practices. By adopting standards reflecting our commitment to improving the consumer experience, R.E.A.C.H. aims to create a healthier ecosystem where businesses can thrive while respecting consumer privacy.

For more information and to join:

REACHmbc.com | info@reachmbc.com

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