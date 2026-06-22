City of Indian Wells Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation to Further Enhance Accessibility Measures

Indian Wells is proud to renew our designation as a Certified Autism Center™, reinforcing our commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for residents and visitors of all abilities.” — Dr. Toper Taylor, Mayor of Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the City of Indian Wells’ Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. To maintain the certification, at least 80% of city staff completed updated training designed to strengthen their understanding of and ability to communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Indian Wells is proud to renew our designation as a Certified Autism Center™, reinforcing our commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for residents and visitors of all abilities,” says Dr. Toper Taylor, Mayor of Indian Wells. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our community partners, businesses, and city staff who continually work to ensure accessibility and understanding are at the heart of the Indian Wells experience.”

“Through this training, our staff has gained a deeper understanding of how to better support and engage individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities,” says Dr. Christopher Freeland, City Manager. “The knowledge and practical tools provided by IBCCES empower us to deliver more inclusive, compassionate service every day, helping ensure that everyone who visits or lives in Indian Wells feels welcomed, respected, and supported.”

“Renewing the Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects the City of Indian Wells’ ongoing commitment to creating a more accessible and inclusive community for all,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their dedication to continued training and accessibility efforts helps ensure residents and visitors alike feel welcomed, supported, and included.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the City of Indian Wells is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



###



About the City of Indian Wells

Nestled in a cove of the Santa Rosa Mountains, the city of Indian Wells, California, blossoms with palm trees, gardens, and lush, breathtaking scenery in all directions and features some of Greater Palm Springs’ most luxurious resorts offering world-class dining, spas, golf, tennis, and meeting facilities—yet it is just a 20-minute drive from the Palm Springs International Airport.

World-class cultural and sporting events and attractions, including the BNP Paribas Open, Desert Town Hall, and more, bring tens of thousands of visitors, athletes, and epicureans to the city each year. 36 holes of championship golf with our newly renovated Players Course invite visitors to tee off where the likes of Arnold Palmer and President Dwight D. Eisenhower once played, and now the Epson Tour Championship. And with its unmatched collection of spectacular accommodations and pampering spas, the options for finding your own oasis are as endless as the city’s pristine views and blue skies. www.VisitIndianWells.com and www.CityofIndianWells.org



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.