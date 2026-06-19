Toboggan Labs Joins Mila's Industry Partner Network to Strengthen Healthcare AI Capabilities

CANADA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toboggan Labs, a technology consultancy specializing in AI, data science, and engineering for healthcare and regulated industries, and Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute announced a new partnership.The collaboration connects Toboggan Labs to the world's largest academic AI research centre specialized in deep learning, strengthening the firm's ability to help healthcare and life sciences organizations translate cutting-edge research into production systems. The collaboration will also provide Toboggan with access to professional development opportunities and high-level knowledge-sharing activities within a globally recognized innovation ecosystem."The AI landscape is shifting faster than any single organization can track," said Florencia Herra-Vega, CEO of Toboggan Labs. "For leadership teams making technology decisions, separating signal from noise requires deep expertise and strong partnerships across industry and academia. Our Mila partnership positions us to stay close to the research frontier while delivering production-ready systems.""Healthcare is one of the most consequential domains for AI adoption, and delivering on its promise demands rigorous science, domain expertise, and a commitment to responsible deployment. Toboggan Labs shares those values, and we look forward to the knowledge exchange this partnership will enable across our research community," said Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice-President of Mila.About Toboggan LabsToboggan Labs is a Montreal-based technology consultancy specializing in AI, data science, and engineering for healthcare and regulated industries. The firm helps organizations bridge the gap between AI research and production systems. They work with healthcare and life sciences organizations to develop long-term technology strategy while driving immediate results, with engagements spanning clinical intelligence platforms, AI-powered documentation systems, and strategic advisory.For more information, visit tobogganlabs.com.About Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence InstituteFounded by Professor Yoshua Bengio, Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute is the world's largest academic AI research centre specialized in deep learning, home to a community of over 1,500 members. Based in Montreal, Mila was created out of a unique partnership between Université de Montréal and McGill University, dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs that drive innovation and ensure AI benefits everyone. A non-profit organization, Mila is strongly supported by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy and by the Government of Quebec. Internationally recognized for its influential research, global innovation partnerships, and leadership in multilateral efforts on responsible AI, Mila continues to shape the future of AI worldwide. For more information, visit mila.quebec.

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