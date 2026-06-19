Jupid Is Now Available Inside Halper, Bringing AI Accounting to Its Small Business Customers

Jupid

Halper's solopreneur and small-business customers can now handle bookkeeping, accounting, and taxes through Jupid's AI accountant, without leaving the app.

By putting Jupid inside Halper, we make accounting something that just happens in the background — no spreadsheets, no year-end panic, no separate app to learn” — Slava Akulov

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-native accounting platform Jupid is now available inside Halper, the AI business manager for solopreneurs and small businesses. Halper's customers can now handle their bookkeeping, accounting, and taxes through Jupid, without leaving the Halper app.

Halper helps solopreneurs and small businesses run the customer side of their work — its AI replies to messages on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram, books appointments, and follows up with leads around the clock. With the integration, those customers now get Jupid, an AI accountant that takes the entire back office off their plate — from tracking expenses to filing taxes — without leaving Halper or learning new software.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 36.2 million small businesses in the United States — 99.9% of all American businesses — and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that 78.4% have no paid employees, meaning the owner handles everything, the books included. Small business owners spend more than 20 hours a month on financial tasks, according to the nonprofit mentoring network SCORE — exactly the kind of work Jupid automates.

For a Halper customer, it works in one step. They connect their bank account, and Jupid handles the accounting from there — it tracks income and expenses, categorizes every transaction with 95.9% accuracy, flags potential tax write-offs, and keeps the business filing-ready year-round. It does in the background what used to take a bookkeeper, a CPA, and several software subscriptions. And like the rest of Halper, it runs through chat on WhatsApp and iMessage.

Jupid is an AI-native accounting and tax platform for U.S. freelancers, solopreneurs, and LLCs. It handles bookkeeping, transaction categorization, business formation, tax filing, and compliance through a conversational interface, and embeds directly into the banks, fintechs, and platforms that small businesses already use — Halper being the latest. That embeddable design is what lets a platform like Halper offer a complete accounting product without building one itself.

"Most small business owners put off their books until something forces them to deal with it. By putting Jupid inside Halper, we make accounting something that just happens in the background — no spreadsheets, no year-end panic, no separate app to learn," said Slava Akulov, co-founder and CEO of Jupid.

"Our customers run their whole business through Halper, but bookkeeping was always the missing piece. With Jupid built in, they can keep their books and taxes in order without ever leaving Halper. It's exactly the kind of tool our customers have been asking for," said Eduard Gevorkyan, founder and CEO of Halper.

Jupid is already embedded in banks and credit unions through Jack Henry's Banno digital banking platform, and has raised $840,000 in pre-seed funding to bring its AI accountant to more U.S. entrepreneurs. The Halper integration extends that reach to the solopreneurs and service businesses that run their day-to-day on Halper.

The "Powered by Jupid" integration is available now to Halper's U.S. customers.

About Jupid

Jupid is an AI-native accountant and tax platform for U.S. entrepreneurs. It handles LLC formation, bookkeeping, tax filing, and compliance, and embeds its technology directly into banks and fintechs, making professional financial services accessible to nano and micro businesses across America. Learn more at https://jupid.com.

About Halper

Halper is an AI business manager for solopreneurs and small businesses. Its AI replies to customer messages on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram, books appointments, and follows up with leads for service-based businesses across beauty, wellness, real estate, and fitness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.