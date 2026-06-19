Local Manufacturer, Textum OPCO, to Expand Operations in Gaston County

The Gaston County Economic Development Commission is pleased to announce that Textum, OPCO is moving and expanding its existing operations in Gaston County into a vacant existing building in McAdenville. The project will involve renovating an existing 550,000-square-foot building and adding new advanced manufacturing machinery and equipment.

Construction will begin in 2026, and plans are to complete the project in late 2027. The project will involve the creation of 34 new jobs, bringing the total workforce at the McAdenville facility to 82 full-time jobs over the next two years. The average annual wage of the new positions will be approximately $67,812, which is 24% higher than the county’s current average wage of $54,736.

The company is expected to invest $23,074,802 in the expansion which includes building renovations, upfits, and purchasing and installing new advanced manufacturing machinery and equipment.

In support of the project, the State of North Carolina will provide a Building Reuse Grant through the NC Department of Commerce in the amount of $272,000.

“Textum’s expansion in McAdenville represents a significant milestone in our company’s growth and our commitment to advanced manufacturing in North Carolina,” said Aaron Feinberg, CEO of Textum Opco. “This investment will expand our production capacity, strengthen our ability to support critical aerospace, defense, and space programs, and create high-quality careers in Gaston County. We are grateful for the partnership and support of Gaston County and the State of North Carolina, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence in this community for years to come.”

Since its founding in 1996, Textum has continuously evolved to meet the needs of emerging industries. What began as a traditional textile manufacturer has transformed into a leading advanced materials and composites company serving aerospace, defense, and commercial space customers. “Our growth has been driven by a commitment to innovation, technical excellence, and investing in the capabilities needed to solve some of the most challenging engineering problems,” said Feinberg, “This expansion is another important step in Textum’s journey and reinforces our commitment to manufacturing, innovation, and job creation in Gaston County.”

“Seeing Textum, one of our existing industries, continue to invest and expand right here in our community is a powerful vote of confidence in our workforce, our infrastructure, and our future,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Chad Brown said, “This kind of growth reinforces that we are not just attracting new business but building an environment where companies like Textum can succeed and stay for the long term.”

"We are very excited that Textum has decided to expand its operations to McAdenville,” McAdenville Mayor Reid Washam said. “This is a cutting-edge company that will assist in the revitalization of the town’s industrial base."

Textum Opco is a leading advanced materials manufacturer specializing in engineered textile preforms and RTM composites for thermal protection systems, and other high-performance materials for aerospace, defense, commercial space, and industrial applications. The company’s products are used in some of the world’s most demanding environments, including hypersonic systems, rocket propulsion, reentry vehicles, and other mission-critical applications. Through continuous investment in technology, innovation, and workforce development, Textum has established itself as a trusted partner to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial customers seeking advanced materials solutions that enable next-generation capabilities. The company currently operates manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and continues to expand its capabilities to meet growing demand across the aerospace and defense sectors.

The Gaston County Economic Development Commission would like to thank our partners in this successful expansion project - the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Duke Energy, Gaston County Board of Commissioners, the City of McAdenville, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, and Gaston College.