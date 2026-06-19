CDOT partners with Denver restaurant to reward helmet use and driver awareness during Colorado’s deadliest season for bicyclists

Media kit will be finalized by 3:00 p.m. on June 20. Email [email protected] to request access.



Statewide — Summer is Colorado’s most dangerous season for bicyclists. State crash data spanning the last decade shows most crashes involving cyclists, including fatal ones, occur in broad daylight during the summer months. On Saturday, June 20, the Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with Table Public House to reward helmet-wearing bicyclists with a free coffee or discounted drink. The media is invited to interview and capture footage of CDOT, bike experts and participants at this location.

What:

An interactive pop-up with educational materials and complimentary beverages at Table Public House.

When:

June 20, 2026, 10 a.m. to noon.

Where:

Table Public House

2190 S. Platte River Drive, Denver, CO, 80223

Interviews:

Tamara Rollison, CDOT Traffic Safety Communications Manager

Pete Piccolo, Executive Director of Bicycle Colorado

Visuals:

Custom bike safety coffee sleeves, yard signs, bike helmets and educational materials on bicycle laws and safety tips for both cyclists and drivers.

Why:

Colorado has one of the highest rates of bike commuters in the country, meaning more residents rely on bikes for daily transportation — and are more at risk. Yet, many drivers are unaware of bicycle laws. With serious injuries up 57% since 2021, CDOT is treating this as an urgent public safety issue, not just a seasonal reminder.