BougeRV Launches PC35 PRO Portable Air Conditioner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BougeRV, a leading outdoor power and appliance brand, has officially launched the PC35 PRO Portable Air Conditioner, an upgraded addition to its growing lineup of portable cooling solutions for outdoor and mobile living. Building on the success of the original PC35, the PC35 PRO is purpose-built for van lifers, RV travelers, overlanders, and campers who need dependable cooling without sacrificing portability.Compact Power for Demanding EnvironmentsThe BougeRV PC35 PRO Portable Air Conditioner for car delivers 3,500 BTU of inverter-powered cooling in a body weighing just 22 lbs, making it easy to move between a truck cab, van sleeping area, or RV dinette in seconds thanks to its built-in ergonomic handle. The unit is IPX5 rated for water resistance and uses R290 refrigerant, an environmentally friendlier choice that's increasingly standard in next-generation portable AC units.One of the standout improvements in the PRO version is noise reduction. The PC35 PRO operates at a quiet 50 dB, making it suitable for overnight use in a van or tent without disrupting sleep — a common complaint with bulkier portable AC units on the market. For added convenience, the unit can be controlled remotely through the BougeRV App, letting users adjust temperature, switch modes, or set timers without leaving their seat or stepping out of their tent.What Sets the PRO Apart from the Standard PC35While the BougeRV PC35 portable tent air conditioner already offers 3,500 BTU of cooling, IPX5 waterproofing, R290 refrigerant, and app control, the PRO version upgrades several details that matter for serious outdoor use, including improved build durability and refined noise performance, while keeping the same core cooling specifications that made the original model popular among campers and van lifers.Both models share BougeRV's signature 5-in-1 functionality: cooling, dehumidifying, fan mode, high power mode, and a 24-hour timer, giving users flexible control depending on conditions. In strong cooling mode, the units can drop ambient temperature by approximately 18°F (10°C) within 15 minutes, suitable for enclosed spaces up to roughly 65 square feet — ideal for two-person tents, van sleeping cabins, or small RV interiors.Built for Off-Grid and Mobile LifestylesAs more people embrace van life, off-grid travel, and four-season camping, demand has grown for compact appliances that don't compromise on performance. The PC35 PRO addresses this directly, and BougeRV notes that pairing the unit with a portable solar setup can make it a fully self-sufficient cooling solution for extended off-grid trips — a popular use case among the brand's existing customer base of solar panel and power station users.Both the PC35 and PC35 PRO require proper ventilation during operation, with hot air exhausted through a vent port, cracked window, or AC-compatible sleeve, similar to standard compressor-based air conditioning units. BougeRV emphasizes that any portable power station or inverter used to run the unit should have a verified continuous output rating, rather than just a peak wattage figure, to ensure stable performance during use.AvailabilityThe BougeRV PC35 PRO Portable Air Conditioner is now available directly through BougeRV's official website, alongside the standard PC35 model and a range of optional accessories, including replacement exhaust ducts and adapters. Both models come backed by BougeRV's two-year technical support, reflecting the brand's continued focus on durable, traveler-ready outdoor appliances.For more information or to view the full lineup of BougeRV outdoor cooling products, visit BougeRV's official site.Company Details:Company Name: ISSYZONEContact Person: NadaEmail: yet102612@gmail.comPhone: +12812087948Address: 10207 S Sam Houston Pkwy W #130, Houston, TX 77071, United Statesunited, Houston, Houston, United StatesWebsite: https://www.issyzone.com/

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