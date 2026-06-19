NCDEQ announces $18 million available to support debris cleanup efforts in Western North Carolina

The NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management (DWM) is now accepting applications for the Debris Recovery & Disposal (DRD) grant program, to help Western North Carolina communities clean up additional debris left by Hurricane Helene.

Funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the American Relief Act of 2025, the DRD program provides up to $18 million in grants to local governments, councils of government and nongovernment organizations (NGOs). NGOs are eligible for up to $5 million of the allotted funds.

“Hurricane Helene produced mountains of debris that blocked roadways, clogged streams, and created long-lasting eyesores,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “These grants will help communities clean up debris on public and private land, streambanks, farmland, local parks and other areas. We appreciate EPA for making the funds available to help Western North Carolina continue to recover from the devastating storm.”

“These grants will not only assist with unmet needs for ongoing debris removal related to Helene but may also support other recently funded resiliency initiatives across the region for solid waste and recycling infrastructure,” DWM Director Michael Scott said.

Application Details

· Application Period: Open through Sept. 14, 2026

· Project Period: Up to 3 years

· Maximum Award: $3,000,000

· Match Requirement: None

· Total Funding Available: $18,000,000

Eligible applicants include counties, municipalities, councils of government, and nongovernmental organizations within FEMA-declared disaster counties damaged by Hurricane Helene (DR-4827).

Eligible projects may include but are not limited to:

· Collection and disposal of non-hazardous debris from private or public properties.

· Clearing and management of debris from streambanks, floodplains, farmland, and local park lands.

· Debris removal to improve resiliency of solid waste and recycling infrastructure.

Grant funds may not be used for expenses that are not related to Helene debris, such as employee salaries, administrative expenses such as overhead, utility costs, contracted collection costs, and / or payment for other contracted cleanup or disposal services.

How to Apply

Submit one electronic copy of your proposal to Chris Hollinger chris.hollinger@deq.nc.gov (Word or PDF format). Proposals will be accepted on a rolling basis through Sept. 14, 2026.

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