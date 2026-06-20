San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival Announces 2026 Featured Comedians

The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival 2026 headliners and featured comedians will perform in August 2026. Audience members enjoy a show at Astronaut City. Photo by Luis Lagos. San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival winners Alex Durazzo and Matt Kinney will return as headliners for the 2026 San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival.

San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival will feature nationally recognized headliners, dozens of selected comedians, and culminate with the Best of the Fest finale.

The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival was created to give comedians a place to connect...We want every performer to leave with new relationships, new opportunities, and a memorable experience.” — Teresa Lo, Owner of Astronaut City

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival has announced its lineup of featured comedians for the 2026 festival, taking place August 23–29 at Astronaut City Comedy Club & Karaoke Bar in Arcadia, California."The San Gabriel Valley has one of the most diverse and creative comedy communities in Southern California. We're excited to bring together comedians from different backgrounds and experience levels while highlighting everything that makes the SGV such a special place to perform," said Teresa Lo, owner of Astronaut City and producer of the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival.The week-long stand-up comedy festival will bring together comedians from across Southern California and beyond for seven days of live comedy and networking."The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival was created to give comedians a place to connect, grow, and be seen," said Lo. "Whether someone is performing their first festival or has been on major stages around the country, we want every performer to leave with new relationships, new opportunities, and a memorable experience."This year's festival features nationally recognized headliners including Aparna Nancherla (Netflix, HBO), Brian Kiley (Conan), Ahmed Bharoocha (Comedy Central, Conan), Kiki Yeung (Crazy Woke Asians), PK (Kollaboration), and additional featured performers throughout the week.Alongside the headliners, almost 60 selected comedians will perform throughout the festival in curated showcases. Festival performers will be evaluated by a panel of judges based on joke writing, originality, stage presence, and audience response to choose the Best of the Fest, who will perform in a special finale showcase on Saturday, August 29."Some of my favorite moments in comedy happen when audiences discover a comedian they've never seen before and realize they're watching someone special. This festival is designed to celebrate established performers while creating opportunities for emerging voices to break through," Lo said.The Best of the Fest showcase is headlined by Sally Mullins, a popular local comedian who hosts at The Comedy Store and The Ice House and has appeared on Lights Out with David Space and in the pages of Hustler Magazine.The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival has become one of the region's growing comedy events, attracting performers, comedy fans, and industry professionals to the San Gabriel Valley while showcasing both established and emerging talent. Last year, the festival was a competition with a large prize, and proceeds were donated to the Women and Children's Crisis Center in Whittier, California. The 2025 San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival featured almost 80 comedians and was attended by hundreds of audience members.The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival takes place at Astronaut City Comedy Club & Karaoke Bar in Arcadia, California, a venue known for hosting stand-up comedy shows, themed entertainment events, karaoke nights, comedy competitions, and community programming throughout the year. It is owned by comedian Teresa Lo and opened in 2025."Every great comedy scene grows because people invest in each other. The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival is about bringing talented comedians together, creating memorable shows for audiences, and helping build a stronger comedy community for everyone involved," Lo said.Comedy fans searching for live comedy in Arcadia, comedy shows in the San Gabriel Valley, Los Angeles stand-up comedy, date night ideas, group outings, and karaoke near Pasadena can find year-round entertainment at Astronaut City. Tickets for the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival, including Best of the Fest on August 29, are available now. https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/san-gabriel-valley-comedy-festival-2026-4846740 For tickets, schedules, and festival information, visit https://www.sangabrielvalleycomedyfest.com/ ABOUT THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY COMEDY FESTIVALThe San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival is an annual stand-up comedy festival held at Astronaut City Comedy Club and Karaoke Bar in Arcadia, California. The festival showcases comedians from across California and beyond through a week of performances, networking opportunities, and headliner appearances. The festival concludes with Best of the Fest, featuring the highest-rated performers selected during the festival.ABOUT ASTRONAUT CITY COMEDY CLUB & KARAOKE BARAstronaut City Comedy Club & Karaoke Bar is a live entertainment venue in Arcadia, California, featuring stand-up comedy, karaoke, special events, private rentals, and community programming. The venue hosts comedy shows and entertainment throughout the year and serves as the home of the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival. It was recently featured in the 2026 Netflix Is a Joke Festival.2026 SAN GABRIEL VALLEY COMEDY FESTIVAL - FEATURED COMEDIANSAleesa CalaguasAmie LiebermanArpit JainAziza StewartBenjamin JeongBenny BlueChelsea CruzChris CortesiCorinna YeeDeja FabroEllice LinEmily KollerFingersHannah KillianHermie CastilloHolidayHolly StarrIsaac CruzJasmine ParnianiJessica InserraJill CartyJimil LintonJustin SanchezKathleen DuncanKathleen Piche’Lennon HobsonLeslie HiattLindsey CrowleyLuke SabisMarc TyrrellMarita De LaraMatt HarbertMatt HarringtonMazdakMelissa TaylorMichael CastellanosMichael WhelanNathan SpinaNick PalatucciNuri HalperinPaulina SimkinPhil ParkerPrakhar JayPriya GuyadeenRachel WalkerRicky LopezSadie CSam CooperSara MooneyShankar KrishnakumarSharon WongSharra LouSid PuriWilliam LoufikZozo Zhang

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