Smith Names Po Yu Director of Purchasing, Americas

Po Yu, Director of Purchasing, Americas

Po will support the company’s purchasing initiatives in the region and globally

I am grateful for the knowledge and support I have gained over the past 20 years as part of the Smith family, and I look forward to building on the momentum we have established” — Po Yu, Director of Purchasing, Americas at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Po Yu to the role of Director of Purchasing, Americas. In this role, Po will support Smith’s purchasing objectives in the Americas and beyond.“Our Americas Procurement team has built and maintained a strong record of high performance through intensive collaboration and an ongoing commitment to continuous improvement,” said Po. “I am grateful for the tremendous amount of knowledge and support I have gained over the past 20 years as part of the Smith family, and I look forward to building on the momentum we have established as I embark on this new chapter.”Po joined Smith in May 2006 as a Procurement Specialist before being named Senior Procurement Specialist two years later. Since then, he has taken on additional roles and responsibilities, including Purchasing Efficiency Manager in May 2015, Purchasing Manager for the IC team in September 2021, and his most recent position of Purchasing Manager last year.“Po’s unwavering dedication, strong work ethic, and key industry insights have made him an invaluable asset to Smith’s Purchasing team,” said Todd Snow, Chief Procurement Officer at Smith. “He has embraced this new challenge of overseeing our purchasing activities in the Americas, coaching up several younger employees while maintaining appreciation for the experience of our senior team members. He is extremely deserving, and I am excited to continue seeing growth for both him and the organization.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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