DOCS Outside the Box Earns BBB A+ Accreditation, Reinforcing Trust in Urgent, Pediatric, and Integrative Care

From urgent care and holistic pediatric care to advanced integrative treatments, Docs Outside the Box is now BBB A+ Accredited.

At Docs Outside the Box, we understand that healing requires trust. This BBB A+ confirms families needing urgent, pediatric, or integrative care can rely on our ethics and commitment to well-being.” — Dr. Lana Garner

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Docs Outside the Box , a premier integrative medical clinic dedicated to personalized, integrative healing, is proud to announce its official accreditation with the Better Business Bureau(BBB) and the receipt of an A+ rating. This achievement underscores the clinic’s unwavering commitment to transparency, ethical business practices, and the highest standards of patient care across its diverse range of services.Docs Outside the Box redefines healthcare by bridging the gap between conventional medicine and integrative therapies. The clinic is uniquely positioned to serve the community through its urgent care services that provide timely, compassionate attention for acute illnesses and minor injuries, as well as its primary care services.Beyond urgent care needs, the clinic is a leader in holistic pediatric care, offering a family-centered approach to children’s health. By focusing on preventive care, nutritional guidance, and root-cause analysis, Docs Outside the Box empowers families to build strong foundations for lifelong health. Whether addressing a sudden fever or developing a long-term wellness plan, the clinic’s team is committed to listening deeply to patient needs and delivering outcomes that go beyond symptom management.The BBB Accreditation is a rigorous process that requires businesses to meet strict standards for trust, including honesty, transparency, and responsiveness to customer concerns. To achieve the A+ rating, Docs Outside the Box not only met these criteria but demonstrated a consistent track record of ethical operations and customer satisfaction.“Receiving BBB Accreditation with an A+ rating is a testament to our team’s dedication to doing what is right for our patients, every single day,” said Dr. Lana Garner, Co-Founder of Docs Outside the Box. “In an industry where trust is paramount, knowing that an independent, third-party organization recognizes our commitment to ethics and integrity validates our mission. We believe that when patients trust their healthcare providers, they are more empowered to take charge of their health journey."BBB is a standards-based, nonprofit organization with a local Board of Directors. It works to advance business trust. BBB believes businesses and nonprofits that embrace trust as a core principle in their organization will see growth in employees, customers, community, and their bottom line.Businesses and charities are invited to apply for Accreditation and work collaboratively with local BBB staff to provide transparent information for consumers who are looking for businesses they can trust. BBB Accreditation is approved by the board of directors, and Docs Outside the Box is proud to join businesses across North America, and the BBB, in an effort to advance marketplace trust through standards for ethics and integrity.For patients seeking a healthcare partner they can truly trust, the BBB A+ rating serves as a seal of confidence. Docs Outside the Box invites the community to experience integrative medicine that prioritizes transparency, compassion, and results.About Docs Outside the Box!Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty integrative care clinic where holistic principles meet modern medicine. Founded on the belief that true healing addresses the root cause of illness, the clinic empowers patients to take ownership of their physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. The practice offers a comprehensive spectrum of services, including Family Medicine, Urgent Care for immediate needs, and Holistic Pediatric Care for families. By combining advanced diagnostics with evidence-based holistic therapies, the team creates custom wellness pathways that tackle environmental and lifestyle factors. Rather than just treating symptoms, Docs Outside the Box! educates patients on all available treatment options, traditional and holistic, fostering a collaborative environment where individuals make informed choices for lasting, transformative health.

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