Notice of Rescheduled Meeting

The Brunswick County Board of Elections has changed the date of its regularly scheduled July meeting.

The meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, will instead be held on:

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

6:00 p.m.

Commissioners' Chambers, 30 Government Center Drive NE, Bolivia, NC

At this meeting, the Board of Elections will consider and vote on an Early Voting Plan for the 2026 General Election, along with any other business that may properly come before the Board.