HardyVerse Media Earns 2026 Bronze Telly Award for Creative Direction

HardyVerse Media, an Independent Black-Owned Production Company, Expands Storytelling and AI-Assisted Creative Workflows Following Industry Recognition

Receiving a Telly Award this early in our journey is both encouraging and humbling. It reinforces our belief that powerful storytelling can come from independent creators and emerging studios.” — Cyrano Hardy, Founder, HardyVerse Media

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HardyVerse Media , an independent, minority-owned digital media production company based in the Atlanta metropolitan area, has been named a Bronze Winner in the 2026 Telly Awards for Creative Direction. The recognition was awarded for the company's Drone Cinematics Reel and marks an early milestone for a company founded by Cyrano Hardy after launching HardyVerse Media at age 50..The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by industry professionals representing leading production companies, networks, streaming platforms, and creative organizations.HardyVerse Media was founded in 2025 by Cyrano Hardy, a media operations professional with nearly two decades of experience supporting large-scale broadcast and digital media workflows. After leaving corporate media, Hardy launched the company with a focus on visual storytelling, digital media production, post-production services, and FAA Part 107-certified drone cinematography.“Launching a business at 50 was not the path I originally envisioned,” said Hardy. “But the media industry is evolving rapidly, and I believed there was an opportunity to combine operational discipline with the flexibility and creativity of a smaller independent studio. Receiving a Telly Award so early in the company’s journey is both encouraging and humbling.”In addition to industry recognition, HardyVerse Media has produced content that has generated significant audience engagement. A recent college-reveal video created by the company gained widespread attention online, helping demonstrate the studio’s ability to connect with audiences through emotionally driven storytelling as well as cinematic visual production.The company provides video production, editing, motion graphics, drone cinematography, and creative media services for organizations, businesses, educational institutions, and individuals. While HardyVerse Media remains a young company, its growth strategy includes expanding into AI-assisted creative workflows designed to improve efficiency, preservation, and storytelling capabilities.Hardy has become particularly interested in how emerging artificial intelligence tools can be used to preserve family histories, personal legacies, organizational knowledge, and historical narratives that might otherwise be lost over time.“We are currently experiencing one of the largest transfers of knowledge and history between generations in modern times,” Hardy said. “Many families, organizations, and communities possess decades of photographs, recordings, documents, and stories that are difficult to preserve and organize. We believe technology can help protect those memories and make them accessible for future generations. We are using new-world computing to help preserve old-world legacy.”Hardy’s entrepreneurial journey reflects a broader trend of experienced professionals launching businesses later in life. Drawing on decades of operational leadership, project management, and media expertise, he has focused on building a company that combines traditional storytelling principles with emerging creative technologies.As HardyVerse Media continues to grow, the company plans to expand its work in branded storytelling, digital media production, drone cinematography, and AI-assisted content development throughout Georgia and the broader Southeast region. More information can be found at www.hardyverse.com About HardyVerse MediaHardyVerse Media is an independent, Black-owned digital media production company based in Hampton, Georgia, serving clients throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area and beyond. Founded by media professional Cyrano Hardy, the company specializes in video production, post-production editing, motion graphics, FAA Part 107-certified drone cinematography, and emerging AI-assisted storytelling workflows. HardyVerse Media focuses on helping organizations, businesses, families, and communities tell meaningful stories through modern visual media.Media ContactHardyVerse MediaEmail: info@hardyverse.comWebsite: www.hardyverse.com Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Drone Cinematics Reel | 2026 Bronze Telly Award Winner

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