OOLIE MAKES SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW DEBUT WITH THE WORLD’S FIRST EGG-BASED DIPS & YOGURTS

First-Time Exhibitor Brings Swirl Bar, Unexpected Egg Creations, Signed Cookbooks & “The Egg Lady” to Booth #5160

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oolie Foods is making its first-ever appearance at the Summer Fancy Food Show with a fresh new take on eggs that goes far beyond breakfast.From June 28–30, 2026 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, attendees can find Oolie at the HBF Foods Booth #5160 for chef-created tastings, unexpected egg creations, cookbook giveaways, and a full experience built around the idea that eggs can become almost anything.Made from rescued Free-Range eggs sourced from family-owned farms, Oolie transforms upcycled eggs into rich, protein-packed foods including dips, cultured yogurts, swirls, sauces, and savory bites designed for snacking, entertaining, lunches, late-night cravings, and everything in between.Throughout the show, Booth #5160 will feature:• A chef-created swirl bar with sweet and savory pairings• “Not What You Think” tasting bites using Oolie products in unexpected ways• Meet-and-greets with “The Egg Lady,” Faith Ferguson of HBF Foods• Limited signed copies of Lisa Steele’s Fresh Eggs Daily cookbook available while supplies last• New ideas for cooking, dipping, spreading, swirling, and snacking with eggsOolie makes eggs far more versatile than most people realize. Blending upcycled Free-Range eggs with coconut cream, vegetables, herbs, spices, and globally inspired flavors, Oolie creates creamy, nutrient-dense foods that feel familiar and completely new at the same time.“Eggs are one of the most incredible foods on the planet, and we wanted to explore what happens when you stop treating them as just a breakfast ingredient,” said Faith Ferguson, VP of Sales & Marketing at HBF Foods. “Oolie is about creativity, flavor, texture, protein, and making eggs exciting again.”Naturally complete with the most bioavailable protein and rich in Omega-3s, Oolie products are also free from soy, nuts, and gluten.Oolie products are currently available at select New York City retailers and nationally online through OolieFoods.com and Truly Free Market , with expanded retail distribution planned throughout 2026.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Oolie and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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