AquaOmega Removes 200,000 Pounds of Ocean Plastic and Trash from the Ocean and Coastlines to Date, Powered by 4ocean

AquaOmega and 4ocean team up to help remove ocean plastic and debris from coastlines and waterways.

AquaOmega’s OneHealth Impact Initiative reaches a major milestone on the path to a 500,000-pound cleanup goal, powered by 4ocean.

Every bottle sold represents a tangible impact. Our customers and retail partners aren’t just supporting their health, they’re helping restore the health of our oceans.” — Maxim Marion | AquaOmega

CORNWALL, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaOmega , a brand of Vivo Brands Inc., today announced that its OneHealth Impact Initiative has removed 200,000 pounds of ocean plastic and trash from the ocean and coastlines to date, marking a major milestone on the company’s path to a 500,000-pound cleanup goal in 2026. The initiative reflects AquaOmega’s belief that human health and ocean health are inseparable: as a company built on omega-3s sourced from the sea, AquaOmega is committed to helping protect the waters, habitats, and communities that make natural health possible.As part of that ongoing commitment, on April 14, the AquaOmega team and 4ocean’s professional crew worked side by side in the shallows of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo, off the boat and into the water, knee- to chest-deep with the tide, clearing plastic and debris by hand from the roots of the mangroves. Among the AquaOmega volunteers was President Max Marion, who took part alongside his wife, Jenelle, co-founder of AquaOmega, and their two daughters. The Florida Keys cleanup removed 756 pounds of waste from the water and represents one of the verified cleanup efforts contributing to AquaOmega’s total impact to date.For AquaOmega, that connection is the entire point. The company’s omega-3s are sourced from wild-caught anchovy harvested from the world’s oceans, concentrated into triglyceride-form softgels, and third-party tested for purity. Protecting the water, in its view, is inseparable from protecting the people who depend on it.“Standing in those mangroves with my own family, pulling plastic out of the water by hand, you understand what this pledge really means,” said Max Marion, President of AquaOmega. “Every bottle sold represents a tangible impact. Our customers and retail partners aren’t just supporting their health, they’re helping restore the health of our oceans.”“When a brand makes verified ocean cleanup central to what they stand for, it changes the relationship between consumer and impact. AquaOmega’s OneHealth Initiative is a model for what Powered by 4ocean is built for, real commitments, professional crews, and the verified data to back it up,” said Alex Schulze of 4ocean.Through the OneHealth Impact Initiative, AquaOmega funds the removal of one pound of ocean plastic and debris for every full-sized AquaOmega product sold. Every purchase helps support verified cleanup efforts carried out by 4ocean’s professional crews around the world, with progress recorded through 4ocean’s verified reporting process.The company has set an ambitious goal to remove 500,000 pounds of verified ocean plastic and debris in 2026, making customers, practitioners, and retail partners active participants in one of the largest environmental commitments in the natural health industry.One Planet. One Ocean. One Health.About AquaOmegaAquaOmega sets a new standard in omega-3s with highly concentrated, triglyceride-form omega-3s sourced from wild-caught anchovy, rigorously third-party tested, and crafted for absorption and purity. Through its partnership with 4ocean, AquaOmega funds the removal of one pound of ocean plastic and debris for every full-sized product sold, with a goal of removing 500,000 pounds of verified waste from the environment in 2026. To date, the initiative has removed 200,000 pounds of ocean plastic and trash from the ocean and coastlines through 4ocean’s verified cleanup reporting process.About 4ocean4ocean is a global ocean cleanup company working to end the ocean plastic crisis. Through professional cleanup operations and sustainable partnerships, 4ocean removes millions of pounds of plastic and trash from the ocean, rivers, and coastlines each year while working to stop pollution at its source.

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