Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of Rabbi Philip Lazowski
06/19/2026(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the passing of Rabbi Philip Lazowski:
“Rabbi Lazowski survived the worst of humanity to live his life as a beacon of unrelenting hope, kindness and generosity. He always made a point to stop and talk to me, to offer a word of encouragement, a deep smile and a nod of approval. When he saw me, he would put his hand on my shoulder or on my elbow as if to give me a push. He shared that energy and lifeforce with all, to give us the strength to continue all that he has done to make our home and world a better place for all. Rabbi was a teacher, and I only regret that I did not have time to learn more. I thank his family for sharing him with all of us, and I wish them peace and comfort,” said Attorney General Tong.
- Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
- Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov
Consumer Inquiries:
860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.