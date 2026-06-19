Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of Rabbi Philip Lazowski

06/19/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the passing of Rabbi Philip Lazowski:

“Rabbi Lazowski survived the worst of humanity to live his life as a beacon of unrelenting hope, kindness and generosity. He always made a point to stop and talk to me, to offer a word of encouragement, a deep smile and a nod of approval. When he saw me, he would put his hand on my shoulder or on my elbow as if to give me a push. He shared that energy and lifeforce with all, to give us the strength to continue all that he has done to make our home and world a better place for all. Rabbi was a teacher, and I only regret that I did not have time to learn more. I thank his family for sharing him with all of us, and I wish them peace and comfort,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov