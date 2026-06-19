Senate Judiciary Committee Passes Durbin, Grassley Bill To Put Cameras In The Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill by voice vote to require open proceedings of the Supreme Court to be televised. The bipartisan Cameras in the Courtroom Act, introduced by U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, would require the Supreme Court to permit television coverage of all open sessions of the Court, unless the Court decides, by a majority vote of the justices, that doing so would constitute a violation of the due process rights of one or more of the parties before the Court.

“It’s time to put cameras in the Supreme Court so more Americans can finally see arguments and decisions in cases that will affect them for generations to come. Our bipartisan bill shines a light into the judicial branch of government, and I urge our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this transparency measure,” Durbin said.

“The judicial branch has a massive impact on Americans’ daily lives, yet few of us get the chance to see the wheels of justice in motion,” Grassley said. “Allowing cameras in federal courtrooms would help foster civic engagement and increase confidence in our legal system. I’m glad to see this bipartisan bill pass the Judiciary Committee with strong bipartisan support, and I urge Republicans and Democrats alike to back this pro-transparency measure as it heads to the full Senate.”

Historically, oral arguments and other sessions of the Supreme Court were only open to the public in person and on a first-come basis. Those not fortunate enough to get a seat in the Courtroom in the past had to wait for secondhand accounts from reporters, read transcripts, or listen to audio recordings released later. In May 2020, the Supreme Court held oral arguments remotely and made the live audio available for the public for the first time as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic – a successful process that has continued since returning to in-person proceedings. However, video of the proceedings remains unavailable.

The Cameras in the Courtroom Act only applies to open sessions of the Supreme Court – sessions where members of the public are already invited to observe in person, but often cannot, because there are a very limited number of unreserved seats in the Courtroom. Allowing public scrutiny of Supreme Court proceedings will produce greater accountability, transparency, and understanding of our judicial system.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Adam Schiff (D-CA) are also co-sponsors of the legislation.

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