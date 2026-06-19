Ranking Member Shaheen Statement on White House Iran Agreement

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement after the White House confirmed the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran:

“Now that the White House has finally released the memorandum of understanding, we can see just how disastrous this agreement truly is. President Trump launched a war that never should have happened, promised it would weaken Iran and strengthen America's position and instead delivered a deal that amounts to complete capitulation. Not a single stated objective of this war has been achieved. Iran's nuclear program remains intact. Iran's missile and drone programs remain intact. Iran's support for terrorist proxies remains intact. Iran's hardline regime remains intact. Yet despite all of that, the Administration is agreeing to lift sanctions, unfreeze billions of dollars in Iranian assets, let Iran sell oil, facilitate hundreds of billions more in reconstruction funding—effectively abandoning the very 'maximum pressure' strategy President Trump spent years championing.

“This agreement is worse than the JCPOA in virtually every respect. The Administration has even opened the door for Iran to charge transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz after 60 days, giving the regime leverage over one of the world's most important shipping lanes. Iran now walks away with more money, more influence and more leverage, while the American people are left with higher costs, tens of billions of dollars spent and the loss of 14 brave service members. President Trump promised a stronger deal than the JCPOA. Instead, he has delivered one that gives Iran more and demands less."

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