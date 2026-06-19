Village of Marathon City receives $250,000 state grant to support construction of new wellness-centered commercial building

WEDC investment to help fund the construction of a health clinic, farm-to-table grocery, and community event space

MADISON, WI. JUNE 19, 2026 – The first large-scale new investment in decades in Marathon City will bring health services, groceries, jobs, and more to the village’s historic downtown – and spark what local leaders hope will be a wider revival.

Located in central Wisconsin, Marathon City is 10 miles west of Wausau. The new development will be located on a long-vacant property in the 400 block of Main Street and will include a health clinic, farm-to-table grocery, and community event space.

Leading the project is Dr. Taryn Stittleburg, a chiropractor and double board-certified clinical nutritionist who owns and runs Stittleburg Restorative Health Care.

The new clinic, Integrate Functional Health, is an expansion of Stittleburg Restorative Health Care that will support long-term health and wellness — an alternative to traditional healthcare services that provide immediate care.

“Our focus is a lot more on the long-term chronic conditions and health in that capacity,” she said. “We’re really trying to figure out why you don’t feel well and how we get you to an optimal place.”

The site will also be home to Whole Roots & Co., a farm-to-table grocery that emphasizes good nutrition by offering dye-free foods, fresh vegetables, supplements, beauty products, and quick, ready-to-eat meals.

“When you’re looking at families that need to be gluten-free, or kids that don’t do well with food dyes, or folks who want quality fresh foods, we don’t have a great option,” she said.

Stittleburg said the grocery will also house a community rental space where she hopes to teach community members how to grow and make their own food, as well as hosting cooking classes and other events.

“My goal is to create a place where healthcare, nutrition, and community come together,” she said. “The clinic and farm-to-table market are designed to support wellness from multiple angles, giving people access to both the care they need and the foods that help them thrive.”

Not only does Stittleburg hope to invest in the Marathon City, but she also hopes to serve families across the state.

“While I’m proud to invest in Marathon City, my vision extends far beyond our local community,” she said. “I hope this becomes a destination that serves families across Wisconsin and the Midwest for years to come.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the project with a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant.

“Downtowns are a critical part of building an economy for all, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said John W. Miller, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state’s leading economic development organization. “In Marathon City, this grant supports long-awaited development in its downtown that will build economic growth and create a place where people want to work, live, and grow.”

Steve Cherek, Village of Marathon City Administrator, said the addition of the grocery downtown is especially welcome for residents.

“The grocery is definitely needed in the village, because currently a lot of people travel to Wausau which is about 10,15 miles out to grab some of the natural, healthy grocery items that you can’t really get here in town,” Cherek said. “Here you can now walk straight downtown and grab the items you may need.”

He added that community leaders hope the new project will spark more growth.

“Once you start seeing development, it inspires others to update their facades, update their look, and grow, and it inspires other businesses to come into the community,” he said. “By focusing on our downtown development, it brings movement and business growth and inspires affordability in our downtown.”

Stittleburg credits the $250,000 state grant from WEDC to help make the project possible.

“The grant from WEDC helped bridge the gap of our financing,” she said. “I don’t know that we would have been able to make this project without this financing piece. It’s been amazing to be able to receive this.”

“I think new development is great because the Village of Marathon City has a lot of potential and room to grow. When something goes up, it’s kind of like a domino effect to keep going and keep investing in the community,” she added. “The Marathon City community is amazing. They’re such a reliable community that shows up.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held today at 11 a.m. in Marathon City.