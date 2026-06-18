Chairman Mast Statement on U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast issued the following statement upon President Trump’s signing of the U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding:

“President Trump has earned the deference that he will nail Iran to the wall by leaving IRGC General Soleimani in pieces on a tarmac, conducting Operation Midnight Hammer, leveling Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, conducting Operation Epic Fury for 60 days, closing the entire Iranian coastline, destroying hundreds of billions of dollars of Iranian military infrastructure, leaving their Navy at the bottom of the sea, taking out their Air Force, erasing drone manufacturing, and eliminating their generals, nuclear scientists, and the Ayatollah.

He hammered them for striking us repeatedly while every Congressional Democrat and some Republicans cried “run away and remove all forces from responding to Iran.” Every Democrat and Republican who voted over and over again to remove hostilities from the region have earned the right to shut the hell up on this one.

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