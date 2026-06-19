Tacoma Truck Accident Data Points to Ongoing Road Safety Concerns, Says D'Amore Law Group

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crashes that cause catastrophic injuries and fatalities in Tacoma fell to their lowest levels in a decade in 2025, according to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) data. While that reduction is encouraging, the personal injury attorneys at D'Amore Law Group caution that the underlying risks on Tacoma roads, especially those involving large commercial trucks like the I-5 corridor, remain serious and should not be minimized.Tacoma Fatal and Serious Injury Crash TrendsAccording to WSDOT, Tacoma recorded 15 fatal crashes and 87 serious injury crashes in 2025. Fatal crashes had reached a 10-year high of 30 in 2024 before dropping sharply, while serious injury crashes peaked at 124 in 2023 before declining. The broader trend from 2016 through 2024 showed a general increase in both fatal and serious injury crashes, with 2025 representing a notable, though not necessarily permanent, reversal.Over the 10-year window from 2016 to 2025, Tacoma experienced 200 fatal crashes and 885 serious injury crashes in total. That averages to 20 fatal crashes and 88.5 serious injury crashes per year, meaning 2025's figures are largely in line with the long-run average on serious injuries, and below average on fatalities.Truck Accidents in Tacoma: Lower in 2025, but Still a Substantial ThreatCommercial truck crashes in Tacoma totaled 150 in 2025, continuing a multi-year downward trend from a peak of 290 crashes in 2017. However, 150 truck crashes in a single calendar year still represents a substantial danger to the public, particularly given the severe consequences that collisions with large commercial vehicles routinely produce.From 2016 through 2025, Tacoma recorded a total of 2,089 commercial truck crashes, an average of nearly 209 per year. While the 2025 figure is the lowest recorded in that span, it reflects only a partial improvement when measured against the full decade of data.Tacoma's position as a major freight hub means commercial truck traffic is always a significant presence on local roads. The concentration of freight activity through the region increases the exposure that ordinary drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians face from large commercial vehicles on a daily basis.A fully loaded commercial truck can weigh up to 80,000 pounds under federal weight limits. When driver fatigue, distracted driving, improper cargo loading, inadequate vehicle maintenance, or hours-of-service violations are factors in a crash, the results for people in passenger vehicles are frequently catastrophic. D'Amore Law Group's Tacoma truck accident lawyers regularly represent victims and families impacted by crashes involving large commercial vehicles throughout Pierce County and the greater Puget Sound region.Why Truck Accident Cases Demand Specific Legal RepresentationTrucking accident cases are among the most legally complex personal injury matters. Unlike standard vehicle collisions, commercial truck crashes frequently involve multiple liable parties, including the truck driver, the trucking company, the freight broker, vehicle manufacturers, and cargo loaders. Federal regulations governing hours of service, vehicle maintenance, driver qualification, and cargo securement add layers of complexity that require experienced legal counsel to navigate effectively.D'Amore Law Group has a proven record in commercial truck accident litigation. In 2019, founder Tom D'Amore secured a $26.5 million jury verdict for the estate of a young woman, who was killed in a road rage incident involving two commercial truck drivers from different companies. The case was tried in Oregon District Court and remains one of the largest verdicts in Oregon history involving a commercial trucking dispute. Additionally, founder Tom D’Amore is one of the only attorneys in the Pacific Northwest certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in truck accident law.The firm's Vancouver, WA truck accident lawyers and Oregon semi-truck crash lawyers serve clients across the Pacific Northwest who have been injured in crashes involving commercial trucks, tractor-trailers, and other large vehicles.About D’Amore Law Group:D'Amore Law Group was founded in 1992 by Thomas D'Amore with the mission of securing justice for innocent people and their families. Tom D'Amore is a former Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who has practiced personal injury law for more than 30 years. Licensed in Oregon, Washington, and California, he is nationally recognized for winning challenging cases that other firms turn down. Notable results include a $33 million construction accident settlement, a $26.5 million commercial trucking verdict, a $21.5 million wrongful death verdict, and nearly $600 million recovered for nine Oregon counties in national opioid litigation.*Every case is different, and past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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