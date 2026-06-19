Lucky Day for 2026 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Permit Winners

CONTACT:

Linda Verville: 603-271-2461

Henry Jones: 603-788-3164

June 19, 2026

Concord, NH – The adventure of a lifetime is in store for 33 people who have been offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this October. They are the lucky winners in the state’s annual moose hunt lottery drawing.

Hunters whose names were selected in the drawing will be officially notified by mail. A complete list of names of the 2026 winners and alternates is now posted online and can be viewed by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/moose-hunting-new-hampshire.

Winners were selected from a pool of 5,914 applicants. In addition, 1,229 people submitted an application for a bonus point only but were not included in the lottery. The bonus point system improves the chance of winning for each consecutive year a person has entered but is not selected. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 109 for residents and 1 in 495 for nonresidents. In addition to many Granite Staters, permit winners hailed from Connecticut, Georgia, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

Winners are offered permits to hunt moose in a specific Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) during the 2026 New Hampshire moose season, which will run for nine days, October 17–25. Each permit winner is assigned to one of the eight WMUs with permits this year. Winners are allowed to hunt with a subpermittee and guide.

In 2025, lottery-selected hunters harvested 23 moose, for a statewide success rate of 72%. New Hampshire has held an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country.

For more information on hunting moose in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/moose-hunting-new-hampshire.