From One Teacher’s Vision to a Trusted Tutoring Service: Teachers on Call Celebrates 10th Consumer Choice Award

Teachers on Call President and CEO Joanne Sallay (left), with her daughter and mother, Rhona Sallay, who founded the company in 1984. Teachers on Call President & CEO Joanne Sallay (left), with her husband, Michael Handelsman, the company’s COO, and her mother, Rhona Sallay, founder of Teachers on Call.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Teachers on Call has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner for Best Tutoring Service in Toronto Central. Founded by retired special education teacher Rhona Sallay in 1984 and now led by her daughter, Joanne Sallay, and son-in-law, Michael Handelsman, the tutoring service is celebrating its 10th consecutive Consumer Choice Award win after supporting elementary and secondary students for over four decades. The milestone reflects the company’s long-standing reputation for academic excellence, personalized support, and trusted service, with strong family values and a relationship-based approach remaining central to its success.A leader in curriculum-based tutoring, Teachers on Call provides personalized one-on-one support for students in kindergarten to Grade 12 across all subjects and grade levels through both in-person and online learning options. A defining feature of the company is its commitment to hiring exclusively provincially certified teachers, ensuring students receive expert instruction aligned with Canadian curriculum expectations and individualized learning needs. Teachers on Call supports students in a wide range of subject areas, including English, French, mathematics, and science, helping families access specialized subject support tailored to each child’s academic goals and learning style.“Celebrating our 10th consecutive Consumer Choice Award is incredibly meaningful for our family,” said Joanne Sallay, President & CEO of Teachers on Call. “My mother founded Teachers on Call in 1984 as a special education teacher with a passion for helping students reach their full potential. I had the privilege of growing up with the business, learning firsthand the importance of exceptional customer service, building trusted relationships with families, and always putting students first.Family business successions are often associated with fathers and sons, so I am especially proud that Teachers on Call successfully transitioned from mother to daughter. Today, my husband, Michael, and I are honoured to carry forward the values my mother instilled from day one. While education and technology have evolved significantly over the past four decades, our commitment to providing students with the highest quality support from professional certified teachers has never changed. This award belongs to our incredible team, our families, and the thousands of students we have had the privilege to support over the years.”Founded by Rhona Sallay as a small tutoring business in 1984, Teachers on Call has grown over four decades while remaining grounded in the values on which it was built: a student-first philosophy, exceptional customer service, and trusted educational advice for families.Today, Teachers on Call continues to combine experienced educators with flexible learning options to support students at every stage of their academic journey. Whether reinforcing foundational skills, building confidence, or preparing for important academic milestones, Teachers on Call remains committed to helping students achieve success in school and beyond.For more information, visit www.teachersoncall.ca or CLICK HERE About Teachers on CallTeachers on Call is an award-winning tutoring provider headquartered in midtown Toronto, supporting students across Ontario and Canada through personalized one-on-one instruction for K-12 students across all subjects. With both in-person and online options, the company delivers flexible, high-quality academic support led exclusively by Canadian certified teachers. Founded in 1984, Teachers on Call has grown from a small family business into an award-winning educational organization while remaining deeply committed to the personalized relationships and values on which it was built.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

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