Entrepreneur, Veteran, and Best Selling Author Stephen Nalley Releases Groundbreaking New Book 'F*ck You, Pay Me'

F*ck You Pay Me Stephen Nalley

A Raw and Unapologetic Call for Accountability, Discipline, and Relentless Execution

We live in a culture that often encourages people to blame everyone except themselves," Nalley said. The truth is that your future changes the moment you take ownership of your life.” — Stephen Nalley

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Nalley , entrepreneur, veteran, author, motivational speaker, and Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors , has officially released his highly anticipated new book, “F*ck You, Pay Me”, a brutally honest examination of why people fail and what it truly takes to succeed in business and life.Available now through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, “F*ck You, Pay Me” challenges readers to reject excuses, abandon victim mentality, and embrace personal accountability in a marketplace that rewards value, results, and problem-solving above all else.Drawing on decades of experience leading businesses, managing more than $2 billion in distressed assets, overseeing the turnaround of more than 100 hotel and resort properties, serving in the United States Army, and building successful companies across multiple industries, Nalley delivers a direct message that many people need to hear but few are willing to say."The marketplace does not care about your excuses," said Nalley. "It doesn't care how hard your life has been, who treated you unfairly, or why you think success should come easier. The marketplace rewards value. It rewards execution. It rewards people who solve problems. This book is about accepting that reality and using it to build a better life."Unlike traditional self-help books that focus on motivation, affirmations, and positive thinking, “F*ck You, Pay Me” focuses on action. Nalley argues that motivation is temporary while discipline creates lasting results. Through a combination of personal stories, business lessons, hard truths, and practical frameworks, the book provides readers with a roadmap for breaking destructive habits and developing the mindset necessary to achieve meaningful success.A central figure throughout the book is "Bobby," a fictional character who represents the excuses, procrastination, entitlement, and self-sabotaging behaviors that prevent countless people from reaching their potential. Through Bobby's mistakes, readers are forced to confront uncomfortable truths about themselves while learning how to recognize and eliminate the behaviors holding them back.The book also introduces the concept of "Nalley Mode" versus "Bitch Mode," a framework that illustrates the daily choices people make between discipline and comfort, accountability and excuses, action and procrastination. Nalley argues that long-term success is not determined by talent, luck, or circumstances but by the decisions people make when no one is watching.Key topics explored throughout the book include:• Why most people fail despite having potential• The hidden cost of excuses and victim mentality• Developing discipline and consistency• Building resilience through adversity• Creating value in the marketplace• Delayed gratification and long-term success• Leadership, accountability, and ownership• Outworking the competition through relentless executionEarly readers have described the book as "a punch in the mouth wrapped in common sense," praising its honesty, humor, and ability to challenge conventional thinking surrounding success and personal development.As conversations surrounding accountability, work ethic, and personal responsibility continue to dominate business and leadership circles, Nalley believes the message contained in Fck You, Pay Me* is more relevant than ever."We live in a culture that often encourages people to blame everyone except themselves," Nalley said. "The truth is that your future changes the moment you take ownership of your life. Nobody is coming to save you. Nobody owes you success. If you want a better outcome, you have to become more valuable, more disciplined, and more committed than you've ever been before."“F*ck You, Pay Me” is available now in paperback and digital editions through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About Stephen NalleyStephen Nalley is an American entrepreneur, veteran, author, motivational speaker, and real estate executive. He is the Founder and CEO of Black Briar Advisors and has spent more than two decades leading business turnarounds, restructuring distressed assets, and building companies across multiple industries. Throughout his career, Nalley has overseen more than $2 billion in distressed asset management and the turnaround of more than 100 hotel and resort properties. He is widely recognized for his direct leadership style, commitment to accountability, and practical approach to business success.

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