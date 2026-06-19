Onyx & Amber Transitions to 700ml Bottle, Expanding Access to Award-Winning Colorado Whiskey

Starting in June 26 O&A is moving to 700ml bottles

Move aligns with global export standards, lowers price point, and increases product availability for consumers

This is a decision we’ve always said we’d make out loud; moving to 700ml because it’s the right move for where the brand is going. We want our customers to know exactly what that means for them.” — Ben Rosen (Founder)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx & Amber, the Colorado-based whiskey brand recognized at the 2026 World Whiskies Awards, today announced the transition of its bottle format from 750ml to 700ml across its product line. The change aligns the brand with global export standards and reflects what has always been at the core of Onyx & Amber’s philosophy: transparency, accessibility, and respect for the consumer.

“This is the kind of decision we’ve always said we’d make out loud,” said Benjamin Rosen, founder of Onyx & Amber. “We’re moving to a 700ml bottle because it’s the right move for where the brand is going — and we want our customers to know exactly what that means for them, why we made it, and what they can expect.”

What’s changing — and what isn’t

Beginning with the next product release, all Onyx & Amber expressions will be offered in 700ml bottles. The whiskey inside remains exactly the same — same sourcing philosophy, same Colorado aging process, same uncompromising standards. What changes is the size of the vessel and, with it, the price.

The smaller format means a lower price per bottle — a direct benefit to consumers. It also means more bottles per barrel, increasing the overall availability of each release. For a brand built on small batches and one-time expressions, that matters. More people get access. More of what’s in the barrel makes it into the world.

Why now

The 700ml format is the global standard for spirits exports, and Onyx & Amber is positioning itself for international availability. This transition is the right step at the right time — and consistent with how the brand has always operated: deliberately, transparently, and with the consumer in mind.

“We could have made this change quietly,” said Rosen. “We’re not going to do that. You deserve to know what’s in the bottle, what it costs, and why. That’s always been who we are.”

What consumers can expect

Current 750ml inventory remains available while supplies last. The 700ml format will debut early summer 2026. Pricing will reflect the reduced volume — consumers will get the same quality at a lower cost per bottle, with greater availability than previous releases.

About Onyx & Amber

Onyx & Amber is a Colorado-based whiskey brand built on a decade of genuine immersion in the whiskey community. Founded by Benjamin Rosen — who spent ten years conducting over 150 single-barrel selections and raising more than $500,000 for charity through the Colorado Bourbon & Rye Collectors group — the brand was created around a specific discovery: no one was doing what Onyx & Amber does — sourcing exceptional, already-aged whiskey and finishing it in Colorado, where the climate transforms it into something that can’t be made anywhere else. And the barrel selection experience that enthusiasts once loved had quietly disappeared after COVID. Onyx & Amber was built to bring both to market.

Onyx & Amber sources exceptional whiskey from Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio, and brings it to Denver, Colorado, where barometric pressure swings and dry mountain air create a richness and depth that can't be replicated anywhere else. The brand operates on three principles: transparency (tell customers exactly what they're drinking), patience (nothing leaves until it's ready), and discovery (embrace variance, not consistency).

Based in Denver, Colorado, with appointment-only Kentucky experiences launching in Louisville in spring 2026. No reruns — every release is a one-time expression. For more information, visit onyxandamber.com.

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