CHP Launches Statewide DUI Enforcement Surge Ahead of Summer Weekend

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will deploy a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) focused on impaired driving from 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20, through 6 a.m. Sunday, June 21. To maintain a highly visible enforcement presence, all uniformed CHP personnel statewide, regardless of rank, will conduct traffic enforcement on California roadways.

“Summer brings more people onto California’s roadways, increasing the risks of impaired driving. Impaired driving continues to claim hundreds of lives in California each year and forever changes countless others. These tragedies are entirely preventable. Plan ahead, never drive impaired, and help us keep California’s roads safe. CHP officers will be out in force, removing impaired drivers from our roads and helping ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.” -CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee

Impaired Driving Continues to Claim Lives

Impaired driving remains a persistent public safety challenge both in California and across the nation. While California experiences an average of 34,000 impaired-driving crashes each year, the problem extends far beyond state borders. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, impaired drivers are involved in about 30% of traffic fatalities nationwide, making it one of the leading causes of preventable traffic fatalities.

According to the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, between 2023 and 2025, crashes attributed to DUI in California resulted in an average of more than 800 deaths and nearly 20,000 injuries each year. Despite decades of public awareness campaigns and enforcement efforts, impaired driving continues to devastate families and communities across the state.

High-Risk Summer Travel Period

The CHP reminds motorists that weekend nights and early mornings remain among the most dangerous times for impaired-driving crashes. Increased summer travel, social gatherings, and celebrations can further heighten the risk.

Drivers should plan ahead before heading out by designating a sober driver, arranging a rideshare, using public transportation or staying overnight if they plan to drink alcohol or use impairing substances.

CHP DUI Enforcement by the Numbers

The CHP’s most recent 12-hour DUI-focused MEP, conducted in October 2025, led to more than 500 DUI arrests statewide. Officers also issued nearly 1,950 speeding citations, including nearly 100 citations for drivers traveling more than 100 mph, and conducted more than 8,000 enforcement contacts.

CHP officers conducted 122 sobriety checkpoints statewide in 2025, screening more than 45,000 vehicles and arresting 172 impaired drivers. In the first quarter of 2026, officers screened nearly 3,400 vehicles and arrested 11 drivers for DUI. These enforcement efforts help remove impaired drivers from California roadways and raise public awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.

The CHP remains committed to reducing preventable crashes and saving lives through education, enforcement and personal responsibility. The safest choice is simple: never drive impaired.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of

Safety, Service, and Security.