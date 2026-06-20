Minister Maropene Ramokgopa attends High-Level Consultative Conference in Ghana, 18 to 19 Jun

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa to lead South African delegation to High-Level Consultative Conference on the implementation of the United Nations General Assembly Resolution on the Transatlantic Slave Trade Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Honourable Maropene Ramokgopa, will lead the South African delegation to the High-Level Consultative Conference on the African Union-led United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution A/RES/80/250 on the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The Conference will take place in Accra, Ghana, from 18 to 19 June 2026, and is expected to deliberate on and adopt outcomes aimed at advancing the implementation of the UNGA Resolution, including the formulation of a global post-adoption framework to guide its implementation. The High-Level Conference is expected to bring together Heads of State and Government, Ministers, global reparations experts, legal practitioners, academics, civil society representatives, and delegates from regional and international organisations. South Africa welcomes and supports the convening of this important Conference. The country believes that the call for reparatory justice for Africa and People of African Descent should be linked

to a broader development agenda that addresses the enduring socio-economic consequences of the transatlantic slave trade, including debt burdens, poverty, inequality, and underdevelopment. South Africa further supports the key principles contained in the proposed Global Strategic Framework, which reflects and builds upon the extensive work undertaken by the African Union over many years in advancing the cause of historical justice, restitution, and sustainable development for affected communities.

The Conference provides an important platform for advancing global dialogue and forging consensus on practical measures that can contribute to restorative justice and equitable development outcomes for Africa and the African diaspora.

South Africa looks forward to constructive deliberations and a successful outcome that will contribute meaningfully to the implementation of the Resolution and the advancement of the African Union's longstanding position on reparatory justice.

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