Correctional Services open an Art and Craft Gallery at Leeuwkop Correctional Facility, 22 June

DCS to Officially Open Art and Craft Gallery at Leeuwkop Correctional Facility

The National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Mr Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, will on Monday, 22 June 2026, officially open an Art and Craft Gallery at Leeuwkop Correctional Facility.



The gallery forms part of the Department's ongoing efforts to strengthen rehabilitation and skills development programmes within correctional centres. It provides a platform for offenders to showcase their artistic talent, creativity and craftsmanship developed through various rehabilitation interventions while serving their sentences.

The gallery forms part of the Department's ongoing efforts to strengthen rehabilitation and skills development programmes within correctional centres. It provides a platform for offenders to showcase their artistic talent, creativity and craftsmanship developed through various rehabilitation interventions while serving their sentences.

The initiative is one of several art and craft galleries established across DCS Management Areas nationwide. These galleries not only highlight the positive impact of rehabilitation programmes but also promote offender self-development. Members of the public visiting the galleries have an opportunity to purchase items on display, thereby supporting the Department's self-sufficiency and sustainability initiatives.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 22 June 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Leeuwkop Correctional Facility

Media attendance: Mocheta Monama on 083 555 2188

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