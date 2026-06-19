Texas Adds More Than 17,000 Jobs in May

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas reached a total of 14,419,200 nonfarm jobs after adding 17,800 positions in May. Over the year, the state added 98,000 jobs for an annual growth rate of 0.7 percent, outpacing the national growth rate by 0.4 percentage points.

Texas’ civilian labor force registered at 15,901,600 after adding 6,800 people over the month. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 43,500 people.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas remained stable at 4.3 percent.

“The addition of more than 17,000 positions in May highlights the industriousness of Texas employers and expanding opportunities for Texas’ highly skilled workforce,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “Driven by our entrepreneurial spirit, Texas continues to outpace the nation in job growth, and TWC offers a wide variety of programs to maintain this momentum.”

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities industry had the largest private sector over-the-month increase in May after adding 7,100 jobs. Leisure and Hospitality added 3,900 jobs over the month while Mining and Logging added 3,800. Construction posted the highest annual growth rate of any major industry for the 22nd month in a row at 2.1 percent in May.

“As our labor force continues to experience positive over-the-year growth, we are ensuring Texas workers have more paths than ever to build rewarding careers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC remains committed to increasing the availability of apprenticeships, internships, and skills training programs that prepare our workforce for the high-demand roles of the future.”

The Midland metropolitan statistical area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.1 percent in May. It was followed by the Abilene and San Angelo MSAs, which registered at 3.4 percent.

“The growth we are seeing in Texas trades and industries highlights the outstanding talent and expanding opportunities available to Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett. “As Texas continues to grow, we support and partner with business, community, and workforce leaders across our state to help job seekers connect with employers searching for new talent.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for June is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands)

May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 169,801.0 162,897.0 6,904.0 4.1 169,548.0 162,781.0 6,768.0 4.0 170,216.0 163,401.0 6,815.0 4.0 Texas 15,916.0 15,238.1 677.9 4.3 15,867.6 15,235.0 632.6 4.0 15,807.4 15,182.2 625.2 4.0 Abilene 89.7 86.6 3.1 3.4 89.4 86.7 2.7 3.0 88.9 85.9 2.9 3.3 Amarillo 140.0 135.2 4.9 3.5 139.6 135.1 4.5 3.2 139.6 135.4 4.2 3.0 Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos 1,565.3 1,510.0 55.3 3.5 1,560.0 1,507.6 52.4 3.4 1,549.7 1,499.0 50.7 3.3 Beaumont-Port Arthur 185.1 175.1 10.0 5.4 184.4 174.9 9.4 5.1 183.1 174.2 8.9 4.9 Brownsville-Harlingen 189.2 176.7 12.4 6.6 188.5 176.8 11.7 6.2 190.4 176.9 13.5 7.1 College Station-Bryan 157.0 151.4 5.7 3.6 156.6 151.7 4.9 3.1 156.0 150.7 5.3 3.4 Corpus Christi 214.2 204.7 9.5 4.4 213.5 204.7 8.8 4.1 213.0 204.3 8.7 4.1 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,569.1 4,384.9 184.2 4.0 4,556.5 4,384.1 172.5 3.8 4,539.5 4,371.6 167.9 3.7 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 3,114.3 2,987.8 126.5 4.1 3,108.2 2,989.3 118.9 3.8 3,094.9 2,979.8 115.1 3.7 Fort Worth-Arlington-Grapevine MD 1,454.8 1,397.1 57.7 4.0 1,448.4 1,394.8 53.6 3.7 1,444.5 1,391.8 52.8 3.7 Eagle Pass 25.4 23.2 2.2 8.6 25.3 23.1 2.2 8.5 25.2 22.7 2.5 10.0 El Paso 422.7 404.6 18.1 4.3 421.5 404.6 16.9 4.0 419.8 402.4 17.4 4.2 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands 3,912.5 3,733.5 178.9 4.6 3,895.3 3,727.4 167.9 4.3 3,886.2 3,722.0 164.3 4.2 Killeen-Temple 205.8 196.0 9.8 4.8 205.1 196.0 9.1 4.4 204.6 195.7 9.0 4.4 Laredo 121.7 116.2 5.5 4.5 121.4 116.3 5.1 4.2 121.4 115.9 5.6 4.6 Longview 129.6 123.6 6.0 4.6 129.1 123.6 5.5 4.2 129.5 123.9 5.5 4.3 Lubbock 188.0 181.2 6.8 3.6 187.6 181.6 6.1 3.2 186.6 180.4 6.2 3.3 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 406.4 381.4 25.0 6.1 405.3 382.4 23.0 5.7 402.9 378.9 24.0 5.9 Midland 106.6 103.2 3.3 3.1 105.9 102.8 3.1 2.9 107.0 103.8 3.1 2.9 Odessa 87.8 84.4 3.4 3.9 87.3 84.1 3.2 3.6 88.0 85.0 3.1 3.5 San Angelo 62.1 60.0 2.1 3.4 62.1 60.2 1.9 3.1 61.7 59.7 1.9 3.1 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,353.9 1,298.1 55.8 4.1 1,348.3 1,296.5 51.8 3.8 1,347.3 1,296.9 50.3 3.7 Sherman-Denison 73.4 70.4 3.0 4.1 73.2 70.4 2.8 3.8 72.5 69.8 2.7 3.7 Texarkana 62.4 59.8 2.6 4.2 62.0 59.5 2.5 4.0 61.9 59.4 2.5 4.0 Tyler 122.8 118.0 4.8 3.9 121.1 116.8 4.3 3.6 121.5 117.2 4.4 3.6 Victoria 44.8 43.0 1.9 4.2 44.8 43.0 1.8 3.9 44.9 43.1 1.8 3.9 Waco 147.0 141.2 5.8 4.0 146.9 141.5 5.3 3.6 146.0 140.5 5.5 3.7 Wichita Falls 66.0 63.5 2.5 3.8 66.1 63.7 2.3 3.5 66.1 63.8 2.3 3.5

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted

INDUSTRY TITLE May 2026* Apr 2026 May 2025 Apr '26 to May '26 May '25 to May '26 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 14,419,200 14,401,400 14,321,200 17,800 0.1 98,000 0.7 Total Private 12,285,200 12,269,400 12,188,600 15,800 0.1 96,600 0.8 Goods Producing 2,111,400 2,103,700 2,104,700 7,700 0.4 6,700 0.3 Mining and Logging 213,700 209,900 214,800 3,800 1.8 -1,100 -0.5 Construction 920,700 917,100 902,000 3,600 0.4 18,700 2.1 Manufacturing 977,000 976,700 987,900 300 0.0 -10,900 -1.1 Service Providing 12,307,800 12,297,700 12,216,500 10,100 0.1 91,300 0.7 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,807,700 2,800,600 2,787,200 7,100 0.3 20,500 0.7 Information 214,200 215,800 223,400 -1,600 -0.7 -9,200 -4.1 Financial Activities 939,600 940,900 942,300 -1,300 -0.1 -2,700 -0.3 Professional and Business Services 2,162,200 2,163,500 2,125,400 -1,300 -0.1 36,800 1.7 Private Education and Health Services 2,008,500 2,009,800 1,980,200 -1,300 -0.1 28,300 1.4 Leisure and Hospitality 1,544,100 1,540,200 1,533,400 3,900 0.3 10,700 0.7 Other Services 497,500 494,900 492,000 2,600 0.5 5,500 1.1 Government 2,134,000 2,132,000 2,132,600 2,000 0.1 1,400 0.1

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Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, families, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 800-628-5115 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.