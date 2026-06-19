Governor Wes Moore Rallies With Baltimore City And County Leaders

Gov. Moore Encourages Marylanders To Get Out To Vote For Del. Malcolm Ruff, Councilman Julian Jones, Sarah David, And Karson Kamenetz

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, Governor Wes Moore joined Baltimore City Delegate Malcolm Ruff, Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones, State’s Attorney candidate Sarah David, and County Council candidate Karson Kamenetz to encourage residents in Baltimore City and County to get out to vote ahead of the June 23rd primary.

“If we are going to continue record drops in violent crime, keep lowering costs for Maryland families, and make our schools even stronger, this is the team in the Baltimore region that will work day and night to get it done,” said Governor Wes Moore. “We have delivered enormous progress for the people of Maryland since taking office, but there is still more work to do, and these are the leaders who will help us finish the job.”

Gov. Moore visited seniors at Abundantly Life Towers in Baltimore–encouraging them to get out to vote for Del. Malcolm Ruff, a proven leader who is running to represent State Senate District 41.

“I am absolutely honored to have the support of Governor Moore. It was awesome having him join us today at abundant life, talking with individuals who have paved the way for both of us to be where we are,” said Delegate Malcolm Ruff. “They are very concerned about the impact of Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans taking away their benefits. Governor Moore and me as their next Senator assured them that we will continue to protect and preserve those benefits they earned and we will leave no one behind.”

Alongside Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones, State’s Attorney candidate Sarah David, and County Council candidate Karson Kamenetz, Gov. Moore rallied voters at the Randallstown Community Center urging them to make their voices heard on Tuesday, June 23rd.

“It was an honor to welcome Governor Moore to Randallstown today as we encouraged residents to cast their votes and make their voices heard,” said Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones. “With the support of voters across Baltimore County, I’m ready to be the partner Governor Moore needs as County Executive, and together we’ll build a County that is safer, more affordable, and more prosperous for every family.”

“We are honored to have the Governor join us in Baltimore County to talk to voters about our vision for safety, change, and engagement in this important election,” said Sarah David, Baltimore County State’s Attorney candidate.

“It was an honor to have Governor Wes Moore join us at Randallstown Community Center to close out Early Voting,” said Karson Kamenetz, Baltimore County Council candidate. “Together, we will deliver true public safety and bring dignity back to the economic corridors along Liberty and Reisterstown Roads.”

In January, Moore-Miller for Maryland announced a record-breaking fundraising year of $7 million–the most ever raised in an off year in Maryland, and the campaign currently has a staggering $7.4 million cash-on-hand. To date, 1199SEIU, the American Federation of Government Employees, Maryland League of Conservation Voters, Maryland REALTORS®, Maryland International Association of Fire Fighters, Maryland’s largest union, the Maryland State Education Association, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 500, as well as Democrats and Republicans from across the state have endorsed Governor Wes Moore for reelection.