Green Beret Foundation Launches 'The Originals Fund' A Yearlong Campaign Ahead of 10th SFG(A)'s 75th Anniversary

The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) provides emergency and ongoing support to all generations of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families.

The Foundation to Seed the Originals Fund Through Yearlong Fundraising Campaign, Invitational Golf Tournament, and 75th Anniversary Gala on June 19, 2027

SOUTHERN PINES, NC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) today announced the launch of The Originals Fund, a dedicated, enduring fund established to support all generations, past, present and future, of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), known as "The Originals," in partnership with 10th SFG(A) as the Group approaches its 75th anniversary. The announcement marks the beginning of a yearlong campaign to raise $1.775 million, culminating in The Originals' 75th Anniversary Ball on June 19, 2027, the exact date 10th SFG(A) was activated 75 years prior. Learn more about the campaign here The Originals Fund represents a landmark commitment by GBF to ensure that any soldier who has ever served in 10th Special Forces Group, whether active duty or veteran, has guaranteed access to the support they need for their mind, body, and spirit. The fund is designed so that no 10th Group Green Beret or their family ever must bear the financial burden of caring for their mental health, physical wellbeing, or spiritual needs because of their service. The fundraising efforts will be driven by four pillars: private philanthropists, corporate partners, the 75th Anniversary Gala, and the “Inaugural Originals Invitational Golf Classic.”GBF was asked by 10th SFG(A) leadership to serve as the official partner for the 75th anniversary, a distinction that reflects the depth and trust of a relationship built through years of demonstrated impact. In total, GBF has provided more than $1.5 million in direct financial and programmatic support across approximately 1,200 requests from 10th SFG(A), spanning health and wellness, family support, Gold Star and surviving family care, casualty support, and transition assistance.The Originals Fund changes the nature of that support from reactive to guaranteed. Rather than relying on case-by-case funding, the fund will create a dedicated resource ensuring that 10th Group soldiers and veterans, regardless of when they served, can access GBF's full range of programs without financial barriers. The fund will also support the dedicated staff and resources required to deliver the resources to beneficiaries effectively and with the speed and care this community deserves."We are exceptionally grateful for the Green Beret Foundation's partnership as 10th Special Forces Group, the Originals, approaches a generational milestone in our 75th anniversary," said Col. Nate Joslyn, Commander of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). "Their support is crucial to ensuring that we honor the generations of Green Berets and Paratroopers who built the Group and ultimately the Special Forces Regiment, and those who continue to carry it forward today. The Group's partnership with the Foundation ensures that the Originals' 75th Anniversary Ball will reflect the proud legacy of this elite formation since its establishment in 1952.""The Green Beret Foundation was built on the belief that service to the nation does not end when a soldier takes off the uniform, and neither does our obligation to them," said Ret. Lt. Gen. Ken Tovo, Chairman of the Board of the Green Beret Foundation. "The Originals Fund honors 75 years of sacrifice by ensuring the next 75 years of support. For the men and women of 10th Group, and for every family that has stood behind them, this fund is a promise that their foundation will always be there.""The 10th Special Forces Group trusted GBF to be their partner for this milestone, and we do not take that lightly," said Charlie Iacono, President and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation. "The Originals Fund is our answer to that trust. For the first time, we are establishing a dedicated, lasting resource that guarantees any soldier who has ever served in 10th Group, whether they deployed last year or 70 years ago, will never have to worry about how to pay for their health, their healing, or their wellbeing. That is what supporting all generations actually means in practice, and that is what The Originals deserve.""The creation of ‘The Originals Fund’ recognizes and celebrates the 75 years of sacrifices and contributions made by our predecessors in the 10th Special Forces Group (A) in defense of our nation," said Gary Bloomberg, Co-Chair of The Originals Fund 75th Anniversary Campaign. “We are dedicated to honor this legacy and inspired to rally support for the Green Berets, Soldiers and the Families of the Originals. The 75th Anniversary Gala and Originals Fund is our steadfast commitment to this legacy and long-term support for the Group."The 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) was activated on June 19, 1952, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as the first Special Forces Group ever established. Over seven decades, 10th Group has served across Europe, Africa, and beyond, building an unmatched legacy of unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, and counterterrorism operations.The yearlong campaign will culminate in the Originals' 75th Anniversary Ball on June 19, 2027, at The Broadmoor Hotel and Resort in Colorado Springs, Col. The evening will bring together active-duty soldiers, veterans, Gold Star families, donors, and supporters to celebrate 75 years of 10th Group's legacy and formally seed the Originals Fund.In the days surrounding the gala, GBF and 10th SFG(A) will also host The Originals Invitational Golf Tournament, and a number of exciting events for our corporate and private partners, bringing together the military and civilian communities in support of the Originals Fund. More information will follow about this event.To receive updates about the events, please sign up for GBF’s newsletter here. To learn more about Green Beret Foundation or to request support, please visit https://greenberetfoundation.org/75-years/ About the Green Beret FoundationThe Green Beret Foundation supports all generations of U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers, known as Green Berets, as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors, with emergency and ongoing support. Since its inception in 2009, GBF has invested 84 cents of every dollar directly into its programs and services. GBF holds a 4-Star Rating with Charity Navigator and is the sole special operations nonprofit accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparing, filing, and appealing disability claims. For more information, visit greenberetfoundation.org

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