Feng Cha Launches Summer Fantasy, a New Tropical Drink and their Cool Dad Contest to Celebrate the First Days of Summer

Guests can enjoy a Buy One Summer Fantasy, Get Any Drink 50% Off promotion and also enter to win a Feng Cha Gift Card by participating in the Cool Dad Contest.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feng Cha is officially welcoming summer with the launch of its newest limited-time beverage, Summer Fantasy, available beginning June 20th at locations nationwide.Designed to capture the flavors of summer, Summer Fantasy combines mango, coconut, watermelon, and sago into a refreshing tropical drink that delivers sunshine in every sip. To celebrate the launch, Feng Cha is offering guests a special promotion on June 20th:Buy one Summer Fantasy and receive any second drink 50% off.The promotion is designed to encourage guests to discover the new seasonal beverage while sharing the experience with friends and family."Summer is all about creating memories, spending time with the people you love, and enjoying something refreshing along the way," said Dessie Brown, Director of Marketing for Feng Cha. "Summer Fantasy was created to capture that feeling, and we're excited to introduce a drink that truly tastes like summer."In addition to the new beverage launch, Feng Cha is also introducing its Cool Dad Contest, a social media campaign celebrating fathers and father figures during Father's Day weekend. Guests who purchase a Summer Fantasy on June 20th or June 21st can enter by posting a photo or video featuring their Summer Fantasy, telling us why their dad or father figure is the coolest, and sharing it on social media using #FengChaCoolDad while tagging @FengChaUSA.Five lucky winners will each receive a $20 Feng Cha Gift Card, with the winners announced on June 22nd across Feng Cha's social media channels.Summer Fantasy will be available for a limited time while supplies last.For more information, visit Feng Cha locations nationwide or follow @FengChaUSA on social media.About Feng ChaFounded in 2017, Feng Cha was built on a simple idea: create a welcoming space where people can gather, connect, and enjoy handcrafted beverages made with quality ingredients. Today, Feng Cha continues to grow across the United States with a menu featuring premium teas, specialty drinks and seasonal offerings designed to bring people together one cup at a time.

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