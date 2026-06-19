In Honor of Two Fallen Firefighters, Massachusetts Legislature Acts to Prevent Future Hot Work Tragedies

The Massachusetts Legislature yesterday passed a bill to protect firefighters and tradespeople from conditions that took the lives of Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy in 2014.

The legislation creates a system to discourage unauthorized and untrained welding and other ‘hot work,’ which caused the Back Bay fire in 2014. S.1646, An Act relative to violation of regulation regarding hot work processes, helps prevent such fires by keeping tabs on violations of state law. Following recommendations of the Walsh-Kennedy Commission, convened following the tragedy, the bill requires consistent tracking and notification of hot work code violations.

“With this bill, we honor the memory of Lieutenant Edward Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy by doing everything in our power to make sure no firefighter or tradesperson faces those conditions again, and no family has to experience that kind of heartbreak,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “This legislation ensures that dangerous hot work violations are tracked, reported, and acted upon, so we can prevent tragedies before they happen. I applaud the leadership of Senator Collins in getting this bill done, Chair Rodrigues and Chair Cronin for shepherding this legislation, and Speaker Mariano and our colleagues in the House for getting this bill to the Governor’s desk.”

“The data that will be collected as a result of this bill will help to identify and prevent another tragedy like the one that claimed the lives of Boston Fire Department Lieutenant Edward Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I would like to thank Chairman Cahill and Chairman Ryan, my colleagues in the House, and our partners in the Senate for working to get this critical legislation to the Governor’s desk for her signature.”

“Firefighters put their lives on the line every day responding to emergencies, and I’m pleased that this legislation will bring some added safety to these brave first responders,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “This legislation will help prevent tragedies like the Back Bay fire of 2014. We can best honor the memories of the two fallen Boston firefighters by working tirelessly to enhance safety for all those who follow them. Thank you to Senator Collins for his ardent advocacy on behalf of our first responders. And thank you to the Senate President, Senator Cronin, and our House colleagues for ensuring we got this bill done.”

The bill would require the state Department of Fire Services to track code violations related to hot work—welding, plasma cutting, and spark-producing construction—and make the information publicly available through an online database. A new automated notification system would also alert affected property owners and insurance companies in order to help prevent tragedies.

“This legislation ensures our state proactively addresses workplace safety failures so residents and first responders alike aren’t exposed to unnecessary danger,” said Senator John J. Cronin (D-Fitchburg), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security.

“While we can never undo the profound loss of Lieutenant Edward Walsh Jr. and Firefighter Michael R. Kennedy, we can honor their sacrifice by ensuring that the lessons learned from that tragic day are not forgotten,” said Representative Daniel Cahill (D-Lynn), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security. “This legislation advances training, accountability, and transparency to better protect workers, firefighters, and the public from preventable fires caused by unsafe hot work practices. By strengthening oversight of hot work certifications, permits, and violations, we can help identify risks earlier and prevent future tragedies.”

“I am grateful to the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts and Boston Firefighters Local 718, whose advocacy never wavered throughout this process,” said Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston), lead sponsor of the legislation and co-Chair of the Walsh-Kennedy Commission. “In the wake of an unimaginable loss, they remained committed to ensuring that future firefighters, tradespeople, and workers would be better protected. This legislation is the result of that commitment, as well as the collaborative work of my colleagues in the Senate and House. While it was born from tragedy, it leaves behind a lasting legacy, one that will help save lives and make workplaces safer for years to come.”

“Yesterday’s enactment of S.1646 in the House of Representatives is another important step in the regulation of the hot work processes, derived from the Walsh-Kennedy Commission. Adding this requirement to the Department of Fire Services in developing and maintaining a public database of those who are non-compliant with fire prevention laws, rules and regulations is a valuable tool in the safety and wellbeing of both Firefighters and professional tradespeople,” said Representative Daniel J. Ryan (D-Boston), sponsor of the legislation and co-Chair of the Walsh-Kennedy Commission. “I want to thank Speaker Mariano, Chair Michlewitz, and Chair Cahill for all of their efforts in bringing this bill to enactment. I also want to thank the PFFM and Local 718 for all of their continued advocacy.”

“This legislation is another important tool in protecting the safety of residents, firefighters and trades workers across the Commonwealth,” said Representative David Biele (D-Boston), sponsor of the legislation. “Collecting statewide data regarding fire code violations and non-compliance with fire prevention laws and hot works requirements in a publicly available database combined with an automated notification system for relevant property owners will increase public safety. Thank you to Speaker Mariano, Chair Michlewitz, Chair Cahill, and Chair Ryan for their leadership on this public safety matter and thanks to the PFFM and Local 718 for their efforts and advocacy on this legislation.”

Both branches of the Legislature enacted the bill and sent it to Governor Healey for her signature.