Charlotte County to Host World’s Largest Swimming Lesson June 25 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 19, 2026) – On Thursday, June 25, 2026, children and adults around the world will participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Centennial Park Pool, 1120 Centennial Blvd., in Port Charlotte, and South County Regional Park pool, 670 Cooper St., in Punta Gorda, will be serving as official hosts for the World’s Largest Swim Lesson 2026 event. The event is free to attend. The swimming lesson will take place from 10-10:30 a.m.

Drowning is a leading cause of preventable death, especially for young children. The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson works to raise awareness about the life-saving power of formal swimming lessons and the critical role of water safety education for kids and adults alike. By participating, Charlotte County is joining a global movement to spread the message that swimming lessons save lives. To learn more about the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, visit www.WLSL.org

For information, contact Leah Williams at Leah.Williams@CharlotteCountyFL.gov .

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