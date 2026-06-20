Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) Q4 Progress Report

Opening Remarks by Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli, media briefing on the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) Q4 Progress Report, 19 June 2026, GCIS, Hatfield, Pretoria

Good morning, members of the media, partners, and colleagues.

Thank you for joining us today as we reflect on the progress made through the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) in the fourth quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, covering the period from January to March 2026.

The PYEI is South Africa's most comprehensive flagship strategy designed to address the chronic youth unemployment crisis. Launched in 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the PYEI acts as a multi-sector action plan aimed at transitioning young people from "learning to earning". Rather than replacing existing systems, it coordinates, accelerates, and enhances national efforts across government departments, the private sector, and civil society

Today’s progress report comes at a seminal moment as we commemorate the strides made by the youth of 1976 exactly 50 years ago. Let their steadfast courage and sacrifice be a reminder to all young people of South Africa that change only comes about though action. The youth of 1976 stood up and acted for the future of this country and it is not the time for this generation to carry the baton forward by participating in our democratic processes as a first step.

We therefore want to encourage all young people to make use of this upcoming open voter registration weekend of the IEC to register to vote. By registering to vote, young people affirm their voice, strengthen our democracy and contribute to building a South Africa that reflects their aspirations, hopes and dreams.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As we report on the progress of the PYEI for the end of the 2025/2026 financial year, I am pleased to report that the intervention continues to show sustained progress across its core delivery components to transition young people from learning to earning. Our latest quarterly report confirms the massive scale of the National Pathway Management Network (NPMN). Currently, over 5.9 million young people are registered on SA Youth, and over 5.36 million are registered on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA).

Since its inception in 2020, the PYEI has facilitated access to over 2.5 million temporary earning opportunities through SA Youth and an additional 422,667 opportunities through ESSA. Notably, the PYEI continues to successfully drive systems change and close equity gaps in the labour market, with over 70% of opportunities on SA Youth being accessed by young women.

Key Achievements and Highlights from Quarter 4

In Q4 alone, young people secured a total of 155,161 new earning opportunities through the network, marking a steady increase since the previous quarter. This includes: through the SA Youth platform.

20,152 earning and learning opportunities secured via ESSA.

Our core implementation portfolios and partnerships have delivered exceptional momentum this quarter:

Workplace Experience: The private-sector-led Youth Employment Service (YES) placed 18,310 young people into workplace experience opportunities. Concurrently, the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) SETA placements delivered 5,005 work-integrated learning opportunities for TVET learners and graduates; more than doubling the placements secured in Q3.

Enterprise Support: The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) provided 6,085 financial and non-financial enterprise opportunities (5,553 non-financial and 532 financial) to support young entrepreneurs in building their businesses.

National Youth Service (NYS): Phase 4 of the Revitalised NYS recruited an additional 5,272 young people into its final cohort, bringing total paid service opportunities to 138,056 since inception. Looking forward, Phase 5 is set to recruit an additional 100,000 young people across South Africa next quarter to serve their communities while gaining valuable skills.

Spotlight on Innovation: Jobs Boost & Rural Pathways

The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund Pilot Conclusion

Quarter 4 marked the conclusion of implementation for the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund Pilot; one of the largest government-funded formal-sector employment outcomes funds globally. This R300 million pay-for-performance mechanism requires implementing partners to achieve verified, sustained employment before receiving 80% of their funding.

As of 30 March 2026, the pilot achieved extraordinary success:

9,174 young people were enrolled, reaching 110% of the enrolment target.

7,044 job placements were secured, exceeding the initial target by 54%.

5,211 three-month sustained jobs have already been verified, with 3,795 sustained to six months as final verifications continue.

Most importantly, it proved that outcomes-based financing successfully supports the most disadvantaged, with youth from Quintile 1 schools achieving higher retention rates. Based on these lessons, we are preparing to scale this fund to R1 billion to deliver 20,000 high-quality job placements through a public-private partnership approach.

Additionally, under our Local Ecosystem Enablement pillar, the NPMN Innovation Fund; led by the Department of Employment and Labour and administered by the IDC; is successfully unlocking rural pathways. Our partner spotlight, HPSA Southern Africa, has enrolled 1,800 young people in KwaZulu-Natal to deliver critical agricultural and animal health services. Already, 678 of these young people are actively generating income, recording R1.4 million in collective sales and proving how targeted innovation can build sustainable self-employment where formal jobs are scarce.

The Way Forward

Heading into the 2026/27 financial year, and as we enter Youth Month, our focus remains clear: scaling quality work placements, advancing outcomes-based public service delivery, and continuing to centre the ambitions of South Africa’s young people.

The success of this entire ecosystem relies heavily on coordinated, demand-led action driven by the Presidency’s Project Management Office, our national departments, and our diverse implementation partners.

Detailed data, tracking updates, and insights remain transparently available on the PYEI dashboard. We also continue to encourage our youth to log onto and register with SA Youth to access these pathways.

We look forward to sharing more detailed insights during the upcoming interaction, and I will now hand over to my colleagues to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the Quarter 4 results.

I thank you.

#servicedeliveryZA