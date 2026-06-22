Electroninks Expands Global Footprint Through New Strategic Partnership with SAKATA INX and SIIX in Japan

Joint initiative aligns material innovation, manufacturing expertise and nationwide distribution to expand access to Electroninks’ metal complex conductive inks

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced a strategic partnership with SAKATA INX Corporation, a global leader in printing inks, as well as SIIX Corporation, Japan’s largest electronic components trading company and EMS business operator. The alliance aims to promote and expand Electroninks’ conductive ink technology in the Japanese market.Through this partnership, Electroninks has appointed SAKATA INX to support distribution for its mass-produced, commercial conductive ink products in Japan. SIIX will further strengthen market development efforts by leveraging its extensive sales network and manufacturing expertise from its established EMS business. Together, the companies will collaborate to accelerate customer adoption of Electroninks’ metal complex conductive inks across advanced semiconductor packaging, automotive, consumer electronics, and related industries.“Electroninks’ mission has always been to enable the next generation of electronic device manufacturing through materials innovation,” said Melbs LeMieux, President and Co-founder of Electroninks. “Partnering with SAKATA INX and SIIX gives us a direct path to deliver our conductive ink technology to Japan’s most innovative electronics and semiconductor companies, supporting more sustainable, and ultimate flexiblity in product design and manufacturing.”Collaborative Framework* Electroninks — Commercialization, manufacturing, and ecosystem development of cutting-edge metal complex conductive inks for semiconductor and electronic device applications.* SAKATA INX — Distribution, technical support, and materials solutions leveraging its advanced manufacturing capabilities and market insights from the global printing ink industry.* SIIX — Expansion of customer outreach and establishment of an EMS business model using metal complex conductive ink materials, supported by its robust distribution network and engineering expertise.The alliance combines Electroninks’ advanced conductive ink technology with SAKATA INX and SIIX’s deep sales, marketing, and engineering capabilities. Together, the partners will pursue new opportunities for co-development and commercialization, contributing to the continued advancement of the semiconductor, electronic components, and printed electronics industries in Japan.The companies will continue to work closely to align sales, marketing, and product development strategies while responding to emerging market needs with innovative material solutions.For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complimentary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs. Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

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