TECNA to Present New Outdoor Balancers Line for E-Mobility at Power2Drive Europe 2026

TECNA will present the new outdoor balancers line for e-mobility at Power2Drive Europe 2026, in Munich

IMOLA, BO, ITALY, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TECNA will unveil its new Outdoor Balancers line, specifically engineered for outdoor applications and electric vehicle (EV) charging systems, at Power2Drive Europe 2026, the international exhibition dedicated to charging infrastructures and e-mobility. The event will take place in Munich from June 23 to 25, 2026, with TECNA welcoming visitors at Hall 26, Booth B26.The new line was developed to optimize cable management across charging stations, multi-charging areas, and comprehensive e-mobility infrastructures. By focusing on ergonomics, safety, and everyday usability, the line supports the operational needs of EV charging. Designed to for demanding environments, the Outdoor Balancers feature a resilient working temperature range spanning from extreme cold (-40°C) to intense heat (+60°C).Key Exhibition Highlights at Booth B26:• Electric Bus Charging Simulation: A live demonstration featuring a balancer equipped with a controlled cable retraction system. This setup allows the charging cable to remain suspended and tension-free during use. Post-charge, the connector smoothly retracts to a height of approximately 5 meters, ensuring the workspace remains clear, organized, and safer for operators.• Extreme Climate Showcases: The central installation will display the Outdoor Balancers on aluminum frames backed by large-format graphics, highlighting operations in both +60°C and -40°C scenarios.• High-Power Charging (HPC) Setup: A dedicated fast-charging station demonstrating TECNA’s Cable Management for HPC systems, emphasizing the importance of ergonomic handling for heavy charging cables.Built for durability, the new Outdoor Balancers are constructed from materials selected for outdoor exposure. The robust design includes rustproof and stainless-steel exterior components, synthetic fiber and stainless-steel ropes with internal stainless-steel elements, and a powder-coated aluminum housing resistant to oxidation and chemical aggression. Visually distinguishing this specialized line from TECNA’s traditional blue balancers, the new range features a dark grey finish, paired with a green product label that symbolizes its direct integration with e-mobility and eco-friendly applications.With the introduction of the Outdoor Balancers line, TECNA expands its comprehensive portfolio of cable management solutions for the e-mobility sector. The new productsprovide essential weather resistance, durability, and ergonomic cable handling for charging infrastructures and open-sided industrial areas alike.TECNA looks forward to connecting with industry professionals, partners, and media representatives at Power2Drive Europe 2026, Hall 26, Booth B26, from June 23 to 25 in Munich.About TECNASince 1972, TECNA has designed and manufactured resistance welding systems and spring balancers for industrial applications. With over 50 years of experience, the company has developed extensive know-how in spot and projection welding, automation, robotics and industrial efficiency, serving a wide range of sectors and applications. Originally conceived as accessories for welding machines, TECNA’s balancers have evolved into a complete product line, now used across diverse industrial environments where quality, ergonomics and performance are essential.

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