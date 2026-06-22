Bailey & Galyen Partners with Vina Vo for Texas Rangers Ticket Giveaway

Fans Can Enter June 22 Through June 29 for a Chance to Win Four Suite Tickets and a Parking Pass for the August 7 Rangers vs. Orioles Game.

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law is partnering with Dallas-Fort Worth content creator Vina Vo to give Texas Rangers fans the opportunity to win four suite tickets and a parking pass for the August 7 game between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.

The giveaway will run from June 22 through June 29 on Instagram, with one randomly selected winner.

A Rangers Experience for One Lucky Winner

As the Official Law Firm Sponsor of the Texas Rangers, Bailey & Galyen connects with fans through community partnerships, special events, and unique game-day experiences. The upcoming giveaway offers Rangers supporters the chance to enjoy the game from the firm's suite while sharing the experience with family or friends.

The prize package includes four suite tickets and a parking pass for the August 7 game against the Baltimore Orioles. Located behind home plate, the Bailey & Galyen suite offers winners and their guests a unique view of the action at Globe Life Field.

How the Giveaway Works

Fans can enter the giveaway by following both @explore.vina and @thetxattorney on Instagram, liking the official giveaway post, and tagging friends in the comments. Each tagged friend counts as an additional entry. The giveaway closes on June 29 at 11:59 p.m., and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

Partnering with Vina Vo

Vina Vo is a Dallas-Fort Worth content creator known for sharing local events, attractions, and lifestyle content with her audience across social media platforms.

"Partnering with Vina Vo gives us another opportunity to connect with Rangers fans throughout North Texas," said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. "We are excited to offer one lucky winner and their guests the opportunity to enjoy a memorable evening at Globe Life Field from our suite."

About Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

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