Eastern Cape Department of Transpor on N2 Peddie fatal crash

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport can confirm that the death toll in this morning's crash involving a bakkie and a long-distance bus on the N2 near Peddie has risen to five.

Four occupants of the bakkie were declared dead when emergency services arrived on the scene. A fifth occupant later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the scene, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.

All the deceased were travelling in the bakkie and comprise three males and two females. A sixth occupant of the bakkie sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

The bus, which was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town, was carrying passengers at the time of the collision. The driver was treated for shock, while a number of passengers received medical attention for minor injuries and trauma.

The crash occurred at approximately 07:30 on Thursday morning. Emergency personnel, law enforcement agencies and traffic officials responded swiftly to the incident and have since cleared the scene, allowing traffic flow to return to normal.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Peddie SAPS.

The Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wishes the injured person a speedy recovery.