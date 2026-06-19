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Government sends its congratulations to Bafana Bafana against Czechia during FIFA World Cup match

Resilient Bafana Bafana secures hard-fought draw

Government sends its congratulations to Bafana Bafana on their hard-fought draw against Czechia during the FIFA World Cup match today.

The draw is a testament to the determination and fighting spirit of the players, coaching staff and support team, and reflects the talent and potential of South African football on the global stage.

As the nation celebrates this achievement, let us continue to cheer our national team to even greater success throughout the tournament.

South Africans are encouraged to wear green and gold on Bafana Fridays to show your support and stand united behind our boys as they head to their next match.

ALL OF US. ALL IN. KAOFELA.

Media Enquiries:
William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

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Government sends its congratulations to Bafana Bafana against Czechia during FIFA World Cup match

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