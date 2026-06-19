ICYMI: Trump’s Transportation Department Breaks Ground on Truck Parking Facilities Along I-4 in Central Florida

SANFORD, FL - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administrator (FHWA) Sean McMaster and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator (FMCSA) Derek Barrs were joined by Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Jared W. Perdue today to break ground on five new truck parking expansion projects.

The Trump Administration is aggressively addressing the truck parking shortage and delivering much-needed relief for the millions of hardworking men and women who fuel our economy. About 40% of truckers spend over an hour a day searching for parking – costing our national economy billions in wasted time. It’s also a safety issue – forcing truckers to park in harm's way.

Under Secretary Duffy’s leadership, the Department delivered a $180 million INFRA grant for Florida to add 917 new truck parking spaces along the I-4 corridor, which carries 95% of the state's consumer goods.

“Our truckers deserve a safe place to rest,” said FHWA Administrator Sean McMaster. “Through Secretary Duffy’s Pro-Trucker package, Florida is able to expand and deliver dedicated parking spaces right where they are needed most—along the I-4 corridor, which has the highest unmet demand in the state. The Trump Administration is proud to stand with these dedicated, hardworking men and women by funding these commonsense safety solutions.”

“Truck drivers shouldn't have to choose between following the law and finding a safe place to park,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs. “These new parking spaces will help drivers get the rest they need, reduce dangerous roadside parking, and make one of Florida's busiest freight corridors safer for everyone. This investment addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing truck drivers today while strengthening the safe and efficient movement of freight across Central Florida.”

“These new I-4 truck parking sites reflect a shared commitment to improving roadway safety, relieving congestion, and strengthening the supply chain,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E.. “Florida is getting more out of every dollar by approaching these projects with a focus on innovation and smart delivery. That’s how our state turns opportunity into results.”

Construction will begin this summer on the first three sites in Seminole and Volusia counties, which are expected to be completed in mid-2027. Two additional sites in Osceola and Orange counties will begin construction in 2027.

Additional Info:

Secretary Duffy’s pro-trucker initiative includes millions to expand truck parking as well as initiatives to remove one-size-fits-all mandates, modernize driver resources, slash red tape, and crack down on bad actors. A more detailed breakdown on the package can be found here.