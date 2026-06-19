ICYMI: Trump’s Transportation Department Breaks Ground on Truck Parking Facilities Along I-4 in Central Florida
ICYMI: Trump’s Transportation Department Breaks Ground on Truck Parking Facilities Along I-4 in Central Florida
SANFORD, FL - The U.S.
Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administrator (FHWA) Sean
McMaster and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator (FMCSA) Derek Barrs
were joined by Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Jared W.
Perdue today to break ground on five new truck parking expansion projects.
The Trump Administration is aggressively addressing the truck
parking shortage and delivering much-needed relief for the millions of
hardworking men and women who fuel our economy. About 40% of truckers spend
over an hour a day searching for parking – costing our national economy
billions in wasted time. It’s also a safety issue – forcing truckers to park in
harm's way.
Under Secretary Duffy’s leadership, the Department delivered a
$180 million INFRA grant for Florida to add 917 new truck parking spaces along
the I-4 corridor, which carries 95% of the state's consumer goods.
“Our truckers deserve a safe place to rest,” said FHWA Administrator Sean McMaster. “Through Secretary Duffy’s
Pro-Trucker package, Florida is able to expand and deliver dedicated parking
spaces right where they are needed most—along the I-4 corridor, which has the
highest unmet demand in the state. The Trump Administration is proud to stand
with these dedicated, hardworking men and women by funding these commonsense
safety solutions.”
“Truck drivers shouldn't have to choose between following the
law and finding a safe place to park,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs. “These new parking spaces will help
drivers get the rest they need, reduce dangerous roadside parking, and make one
of Florida's busiest freight corridors safer for everyone. This investment
addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing truck drivers today
while strengthening the safe and efficient movement of freight across Central
Florida.”
“These new I-4 truck parking sites reflect a shared commitment
to improving roadway safety, relieving congestion, and strengthening the supply
chain,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E.. “Florida is getting more out of
every dollar by approaching these projects with a focus on innovation and smart
delivery. That’s how our state turns opportunity into results.”
Construction will begin this summer on the first three sites in
Seminole and Volusia counties, which are expected to be completed in mid-2027.
Two additional sites in Osceola and Orange counties will begin construction in
2027.
Additional Info:
Secretary Duffy’s pro-trucker initiative includes millions
to expand truck parking as well as initiatives to remove one-size-fits-all
mandates, modernize driver resources, slash red tape, and crack down on bad
actors. A more detailed breakdown on the package can be found
here.
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