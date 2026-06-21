Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to Oral Questions in the National Council of Provinces, 18 Jun

Deputy President Mashatile responds to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will, on Thursday, 18 June 2026, respond to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, Cape Town.

In his capacity as Chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cabinet Committee and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, the Deputy President will apprise the NCOP on measures in place to detect and prevent corruption in the South African Police Service (SAPS) as well as corrective actions by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in light of the proceedings in the Madlanga Commission.

The Deputy President will further update the House on mechanisms in place to assess progress of One Plans of the District Development Model in 16 District and Metropolitan Municipalities, monitoring the top five catalytic projects in each One Plan.

Other questions to the Deputy President raised by Delegates to the NCOP include his recent oversight visit to the Cape Flats to assess progress on the implementation of Operation Prosper; Government’s response to the escalating challenge of illegal migration; land reform programme, and the National Water Security Plan.

Details of the sitting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 18 June 2026

Time: 14h00

Venue: NCOP Old Assembly Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town.

The Q&A Session will be streamed live on the Parliamentary Channel 408 and Parliamentary YouTube channel.



Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

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