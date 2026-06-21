Minister Siviwe Gwarube participates in Frank Dialogue on the Future of Education and Skills Development, 18 Jun

Minister Gwarube to participate in Frank Dialogue on the Future of Education and Skills Development

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will on Thursday, 18 June 2026, participate in the Frank Dialogue on the Future of Education and Skills Development, hosted by Frank Dialogue and facilitated by renowned broadcaster and academic, Prof. JJ Tabane. Held against the backdrop of South Africa's commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the June 16 Soweto Uprising, the dialogue will bring together leaders from government, academia, business, civil society, organised labour and the youth sector to reflect on the future of education and skills development in South Africa.

The engagement will provide an important platform for robust discussion on the challenges and opportunities facing the education sector, including curriculum transformation, foundational learning, skills development, digital learning, youth empowerment and the role of education in driving economic growth and social mobility.

Minister Gwarube will deliver a response to the discussions and engage directly with delegates on government’s strategic reorientation of the basic education system to strengthen the foundations of learning, expand access to quality Early Childhood Development, improve literacy and numeracy outcomes, support teacher development, advance inclusive education and build safer schools.

Members of the media are invited to attend and will be afforded interview opportunities as follows:

Venue: Maslow Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg

Date: Thursday, 18 June 2026

Time: 12h00 – 13h00

Enquiries:

Acting Director – Communication and Research: Terence Khala – 081 758 1546 DBE Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa 066 302 1533