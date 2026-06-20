Deputy Minister Gina advances integrated service delivery in uMkhanyakude,18 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, in her capacity as the District Development Model (DDM) Political Champion for uMkhanyakude District in KwaZulu-Natal, will convene the stakeholders’ political hub in eMkhuze on Thursday, 18 June.

The engagement will bring together representatives from all three spheres of government to strengthen coordination, improve service delivery, and accelerate the implementation of the district’s One Plan.

As part of the government’s commitment to a functional, integrated and responsive state, the political hub seeks to enhance coordination across departments. For the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the application of science, technology and innovation (STI)-driven solutions to address local service delivery challenges remains the ultimate goal.

The hub, which meets quarterly, provides strategic leadership, oversight, and support for the implementation of the DDM in the district municipality. Sector clusters will present progress reports, enabling the identification of bottlenecks, the unblocking of challenges, and improved alignment of programmes across government.

Deputy Minister Gina will also engage on urgent service delivery matters and facilitate coordinated, evidence-based responses supported by innovation and technology where appropriate.

“The District Development Model is a practical expression of a capable and developmental state. Through the Operation Sukuma Sakhe approach, we are able to integrate planning and delivery, while leveraging science, technology and innovation to improve how government responds to community needs,” said Deputy Minister Gina.

“As the Political Champion for uMkhanyakude, we are focused on unlocking innovative, locally relevant solutions that will accelerate service delivery, strengthen institutional coordination, and improve the quality of life for our communities,” she added.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday, 18 June 2026

Time: 09:00 – 17:00

Venue: uMkhanyakude District Municipality Council Chamber, eMkhuz​e, KwaZulu-Natal

Media Enquiries:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

#ServiceDeliveryZA